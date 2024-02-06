Megalopolis: cast and everything we know about the Francis Ford Coppola movie
Francis Ford Coppola's dream project is coming to the big screen in 2024.
Francis Ford Coppola is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of all time just for The Godfather trilogy alone, but he's been quiet in recent years, not having directed a movie since 2016. That is going to change soon, as Coppola is expected to debut his passion project as part of the 2024 new movie slate, Megalopolis.
Described as Coppola's most ambitious project to date — which is saying something considering what he went through getting Apocalypse Now made — Megalopolis features an all-star cast, a $120 million budget and a story that has reportedly been on Coppola's mind for the last 40 years.
With all that as background, here is everything that we know about Megalopolis right now.
Megalopolis release date
There is no confirmed release date for Megalopolis right now, though it is widely believed the movie will be released in 2024.
Coppola, who financed the movie himself, said on a podcast taped in January that the movie's release was "only going to be a few months and it'll be out." Add in that the official Instagram account for the movie shared the title image on February 6, and it seems that things are ramping up in terms of marketing the movie.
A post shared by Francis Ford Coppola (@francisfordcoppola)
A photo posted by on
Megalopolis cast
The cast of Megalopolis has no shortage of star power, but the only actor whose role we know is Adam Driver (Ferrari, House of Gucci), who plays the lead character of Caesar.
As for the rest of the cast, it includes:
- Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem, Respect)
- Nathalie Emmanuel (Fast & Furious, Game of Thrones)
- Jon Voight (Ray Donovan, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)
- Laurence Fishburne (John Wick: Chapter 4, Apocalypse Now)
- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus season 2, Emily the Criminal)
- Shia LaBeouf (Pieces of a Woman, The Peanut Butter Falcon)
- Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live, Father of the Bride)
- Kathryn Hunter (Poor Things, Andor)
- Dustin Hoffman (Sam & Kate, The Graduate)
- DW Sweeney (Sharp Objects, The Cutting Edge)
- Talia Shire (Rocky, The Godfather)
- Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes)
- Bailey Ives
- Grace Vanderwaal (Stargirl)
- James Remar (Oppenheimer, Magnum P.I.)
- Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad)
Megalopolis plot
Coppola describes Megalopolis as an "unusual epic," and that rings true from the official logline, which reads:
"The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and dangerous love."
Megalopolis trailer
There is no trailer for Megalopolis yet. When one becomes available we'll add it here.
Francis Ford Coppola movies
One of the most legendary filmmakers in Hollywood history, Coppola has a resume like few others. Check out all of the directing credits that the Oscar-winning filmmaker has:
- The Bellboy and the Playgirls (1962)
- Dementia 13 (1963)
- You're a Big Boy Now (1966)
- Finian's Rainbow (1968)
- The Rain People (1969)
- The Godfather (1972)
- The Conversation (1974)
- The Godfather Part II (1974)
- Apocalypse Now (1979)
- One from the Heart (1981)
- The Outsiders (1983)
- Rumble Fish (1983)
- The Cotton Club (1984)
- Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
- Gardens of Stone (1987)
- Tucker: The Man and His Dreams (1988)
- New York Stories (1989)
- The Godfather Part III (1990)
- Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)
- Jack (1996)
- The Rainmaker (1997)
- Youth without Youth (2007)
- Tetro (2009)
- Twixt (2011)
- Distant Vision (2016)
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.
Most Popular
By Lucy Buglass