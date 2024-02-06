Megalopolis: cast and everything we know about the Francis Ford Coppola movie

Francis Ford Coppola is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of all time just for The Godfather trilogy alone, but he's been quiet in recent years, not having directed a movie since 2016. That is going to change soon, as Coppola is expected to debut his passion project as part of the 2024 new movie slate, Megalopolis.

Described as Coppola's most ambitious project to date — which is saying something considering what he went through getting Apocalypse Now made — Megalopolis features an all-star cast, a $120 million budget and a story that has reportedly been on Coppola's mind for the last 40 years.

With all that as background, here is everything that we know about Megalopolis right now.

There is no confirmed release date for Megalopolis right now, though it is widely believed the movie will be released in 2024.

Coppola, who financed the movie himself, said on a podcast taped in January that the movie's release was "only going to be a few months and it'll be out." Add in that the official Instagram account for the movie shared the title image on February 6, and it seems that things are ramping up in terms of marketing the movie.

A post shared by Francis Ford Coppola (@francisfordcoppola) A photo posted by on

Megalopolis cast

The cast of Megalopolis has no shortage of star power, but the only actor whose role we know is Adam Driver (Ferrari, House of Gucci), who plays the lead character of Caesar.

As for the rest of the cast, it includes:

Megalopolis plot

Coppola describes Megalopolis as an "unusual epic," and that rings true from the official logline, which reads:

"The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and dangerous love."

Megalopolis trailer

There is no trailer for Megalopolis yet. When one becomes available we'll add it here.

Francis Ford Coppola movies

One of the most legendary filmmakers in Hollywood history, Coppola has a resume like few others. Check out all of the directing credits that the Oscar-winning filmmaker has: