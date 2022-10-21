Sam & Kate: trailer, release date, cast and everything we know about the movie

Sam & Kate is a family affair in front of and behind the camera, as the comedy sees Oscar-winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek acting alongside their children, while writer/director Darren Le Gallo is joined by his wife Amy Adams on the project, as she is serving as a producer.

The family connections work in this dramedy that sees a pair of widowed parents and their children form close connections with each other. While this new movie may have been flying under the radar to date, it certainly looks like it could have the charm to be a hidden gem for 2022.

Here is everything you need to know about Sam & Kate.

The release date for Sam & Kate is set for November 11 in the US. It is expected to only play in select theaters when it’s released, but don’t worry, because it’s going to arrive on digital on-demand November 18.

We’re looking to confirm the UK release dates for Sam & Kate.

Sam & Kate plot

The movie sees Hoffman and Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life kids, as all four form a special connection at critical times in their lives. Here is the official synopsis:

A life-affirming family dramedy that takes place in a small town in the heart of the country. Bill, a larger-than-life father to Sam who has returned home to take care of Bill and his ailing health. While home, Sam falls for a local woman, Kate. At the same time, Bill starts to fall for her mom, Tina. The course of true love never runs smooth, and these four will be forced to confront their pasts while trying to make new love work in their lives.

Sam & Kate trailer

It’s hard not to be charmed by the Sam & Kate trailer. Check if out for yourself directly below:

Sam & Kate cast

Dustin Hoffman plays Bill in the movie and Sissy Spacek plays Tina. They have each starred in their share of classic movies, including The Graduate, All the President’s Men and Rain Man for Hoffman, and Carrie, The Help and Coal Miner’s Daughter for Spacek. This is the first time that the two Oscar winners have ever worked together.

It is not the first time that either has worked with their children, however. Dustin Hoffman has acted alongside Jake Hoffman in Hook, I Heart Huckabees and Rain Man, while Spacek and her daughter Schuyler Fisk have appeared together in Castle Rock, The Long Walk Home and Trading Mom. The younger Hoffman has also appeared in The Irishman and recently Wu-Tang: An American Saga, while some of Fisk’s other credits include Fear the Walking Dead and Snow Day.

Other members of the Sam & Kate cast include Henry Thomas (E.T.), Tyler Labine (Tucker and Dale vs Evil) and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (Peacemaker).

Sam & Kate director Darren Le Gallo

Sam & Kate marks the feature directorial debut for Darren Le Gallo. Previously, he was best known as an actor, with some of his roles including Date Night and Trouble With the Curve. Le Gallo has been married to Amy Adams since 2015.