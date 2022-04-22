Father of the Bride: release date, cast and everything we know about the 2022 reboot

It’s hard to believe that Father of the Bride first debuted in theatres in 1950. Back then, the original film featured Spencer Tracy and a young Elizabeth Taylor, and it was a huge success earning several Academy Award nominations.

Then in the '90s, the movie was rebooted with famed Emmy-Award-winning comedian Steve Martin and Academy-Award-winning actress Diane Keaton. While the film didn’t garner any Oscar nominations, it was a box office success that eventually prompted the project to receive a sequel (and a Father of the Bride Part 3(ish) short film on Netflix).

Now in 2022, the Father of the Bride is returning with another facelift featuring an all-new cast. This time around, the classic story will be told through the prism of a Cuban-American family led by The Godfather Coda (nee The Godfather Part III) actor Andy Garcia.

Here’s everything we know about the Father of the Bride remake.

The Father of the Bride is due to hit HBO Max in the US on Thursday, June 16. As of now, a UK release date has yet to be announced.

Father of the Bride plot

In the original Father of the Bride, the film followed a father who was trying to deal with all the preparations that go into making sure his daughter had a good wedding day. Not only did he have to cope with wedding costs and last-minute planning issues, but he also had to turn on the charm to become acquainted with his future in-laws. Although this dad found all of these things stressful, it turned out the crux of his problem boiled down to the fact he wasn’t ready to let his little girl turned grown woman go.

The 2022 remake builds off this plot by placing it in the context of a large Cuban-American family. It will also be interesting to see how the nuances of today’s society (i.e. social media, tech and pop culture) further distinguish this reboot from the prior movies.

Father of the Bride cast

Gloria Estefan (Image credit: Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)

As already mentioned, Father of the Bride stars Andy Garcia. He has a long history in Hollywood starring in projects like The Godfather: Part III, Ocean’s Eleven and Rebel. Garcia, who actually has a Grammy for the album ¡Ahora Si!, told The Hollywood Reporter :

"I’m very excited to join the Father of the Bride, a beloved film that has brought so much joy to so many over the years, and to represent my Cuban culture and heritage in this story. I commend Warner Bros. for their foresight and celebrate this opportunity they have created."

Joining Garcia in the project is the incomparable Gloria Estefan. The three-time Grammy winner has not only created a lasting legacy in the music industry, but she has also appeared in a number of movies and television shows such as Marley & Me, Vivo and One Day at a Time.

Other notable cast members of Father of the Bride include Adria Arjona (Morbius), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Diego Boneta (Terminator: Dark Fate), Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live) and Ana Fabrega.

Father of the Bride Director

Directing Father of the Bride is Gary "Gaz" Alazraki. While he may not have an extensive list of directing credits to his name, he is largely celebrated for writing and directing the Mexican film Nosotros los Nobles (The Noble Family).

Is there a Father of the Bride trailer?

We're still waiting on the first trailer for Father of the Bride.

How to watch Father of the Bride

The Father of the Bride remake is an HBO Max Original film and will debut directly on the platform. Would-be viewers will need a subscription to HBO Max, which is currently priced at $9.99 per month (with ads) or $14.99 per month (ad-free).

To date, there hasn’t been an official announcement as to when or where the movie will be released in the UK.