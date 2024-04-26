Robot Dreams: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Oscar-nominated animated movie

A lot of moviegoers are used to having Oscar-nominated movies premiere where they live after they've received those nominations; usually late January or early February. But it's not often an Oscar-nominated movie makes its US premiere more than two months after the Oscar trophies have been handed out. But that's the case for the Oscar-nominated animated feature Robot Dreams.

Though it lost to The Boy and the Heron for the top prize, Robot Dreams was one of the best-reviewed movies (animated or otherwise) of 2023. Hailing from Spanish filmmaker Pablo Berger, the movie was described as "beautiful, unexpected and tender" by Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro. With all these plaudits, there's a level of excitement for it to finally become available in the US.

Find out everything you need to know about Robot Dreams directly below.

Robot Dreams' long-awaited US release for general audiences is set for May 31. Whether the movie is available everywhere or will be released on a limited scale to start is not immediately clear.

Either way, May 31 is going to be a busy week for new movies, as Ezra, The Dead Don't Hurt, Summer Camp and Young Woman and the Sea.

The movie has already been released in the UK and is actually available to watch at home, with it available to rent through the on-demand platform Curzon.

Robot Dreams cast

Robot Dreams does not contain any dialogue, though it is not a silent movie, as the director is keen to point out . So even though the movie hails from a Spanish director, there is not going to be any need to feature any English-language actors to provide their voices or for audiences to read subtitles.

Robot Dreams plot

In addition to directing, Berger adapted Robot Dreams from the graphic novel Robot Dreams by Sara Varon. Here is the official synopsis for the movie from Neon:

"DOG lives in Manhattan and he's tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a companion. Their friendship blossoms, until they become inseparable, to the rhythm of 80s NYC. One summer night, DOG, with great sadness, is forced to abandon ROBOT at the beach. Will they ever meet again?"

Robot Dreams reviews

As we said, Robot Dreams was one of the best-reviewed movies of 2023. It is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 98% from critics. Audiences have been just as enthusiastic, with 90% giving it a positive rating.

Robot Dreams trailer

Get a peek at what the excitement is about for Robot Dreams by watching the trailer right here:

Pablo Berger movies

While audiences outside of Spain may not know much about Pablo Berger, he has been working for a long time and received a number of accolades, including multiple Goya Award wins, which are the Spanish equivalent of the Oscars.

Here are all of Pable Berger's feature movies to date:

Torremolinos 73 (2003)

Snow White (2012)

Pon tus sueños a jugar (2013)

Abracadabra (2017)

Robot Dreams (2023)