Rumours: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Cate Blanchett movie

How would a group of world leaders handle a zombie situation? That's the question in the 2024 new movie Rumours, a star-studded political satire that has built up a good bit of buzz around it.

Directed by the trio of Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson, while executive produced by Ari Aster and Cate Blanchett, who also stars in the movie, Rumours is being called a "wildly entertaining" satire that many see grains of truth in it about the state of world politics. You'll soon be able to watch it and see for yourself.

Here's everything that you need to know about Rumours.

Rumours releases exclusively in US movie theaters on October 18. It arrives in the UK a couple of months later, hitting cinemas on December 6.

Rumours cast

Cate Blanchett headlines the Rumours cast, playing the German world leader attending the G7 summit that serves as the movie's backdrop. Blanchett is one of the most acclaimed actors around, having won two Oscars in her career (Best Supporting Actress for The Aviator and Best Actress for Blue Jasmine) while giving notable performances in The Lord of the Rings movies, Carol and TÁR. Most recently she starred in Borderlands and has the upcoming Apple TV Plus series Disclaimer.

Another Oscar winner is part of the cast, as Alicia Vikander (Best Supporting Actress for The Danish Girl) also stars in the movie. In addition to her Oscar win, Vikander is best known for Ex Machina, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Green Knight and Irma Vep. This year she has starred in the period drama Firebrand.

Rounding out the Rumours cast are Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Roy Dupuis (La Femme Nikita), Takehiro Hira (Shogun), Denis Ménochet (Monsieur Spade), Zlatko Burić (Wolfs), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Avenue 5) and Rolando Ravello.

Rumours plot

Written by Evan Johnson, here is the official synopsis for Rumours:

"Ricocheting between comedy, apocalyptic horror, and swooning soap opera, Rumours follows the seven leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies at the annual G7 summit, where they attempt to draft a provisional statement regarding a global crisis. With unexpected, uproarious performances from a brilliant ensemble cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Alicia Vikander and Charles Dance, these so-called leaders become spectacles of incompetence, contending with increasingly surreal obstacles in the misty woods as night falls and they realize they are suddenly alone. A genre-hopping satire of political ineptitude, the latest film from incomparable directors Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson is a journey into the absurd heart of power and institutional failure in a slowly burning world."

Rumours trailer

Get a preview of Rumours right here with the movie’s official trailer:

Rumours | Official Red Band Trailer | Bleecker Street - YouTube Watch On

Rumours review

Rumours first screened back at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, so a number of critics have already weighed in on the movie. As of October 2, Rumours is "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 83%.

Rumours directors

Rumours is co-directed by the trio of Guy Madding, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson. The collaborators have worked together on The Forbidden Room (Maddin and Evan Johnson) and The Green Fog (all three), as well as a handful of shorts. Maddin has some additional noteworthy credits in his career, particularly the 2007 documentary My Winnipeg.