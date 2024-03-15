Breathe: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Jennifer Hudson sci-fi movie

It's the end of the world for Jennifer Hudson and her family in the 2024 new movie Breathe, but apparently, they are not as alone as they thought. The sci-fi movie is part of the spring movie lineup, and we've got everything you need to know about it right here.

The movie comes from emerging director and screenwriter, Stefon Bristol and Doug Simon respectively. Bristol's lone feature credit to date is the Netflix movie See You Yesterday, directing the movie, while Simon who wrote the Breathe script, hasn't produced a screenplay since 2015. But while those names may be unfamiliar to general moviegoers, there are plenty of names you'll recognize on screen and in a story that should pique many people's interests.

Here’s what we know about Breathe.

Breathe has been given an April 26 release date in movie theaters, but it will also be available immediately via digital on-demand.

Breathe cast

Jennifer Hudson leads the cast of Breathe as Maya, a mother who protects her daughter Zora (Quvenzhane Wallis) in an underground bunker as a lack of oxygen makes life impossible on the surface.

Oscar-winner Hudson is best known for her breakout role in Dreamgirls, but has also starred in The Secret Life of Bees, Black Nativity, Chi-Raq, Cats and Respect.

Wallis, meanwhile, is one of the youngest Best Actress Oscar nominees in history for her role in Beasts of the Southern Wild. Since then, she has starred in Annie and Swagger, among other TV shows and movies.

Also in the cast are actor/rapper Common (Silo) as Darius, Maya's husband and Zora's scientist father, while Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil franchise) stars as a stranger who they aren't sure they can trust. Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water), Raul Castillo (Class of 09), James Saito (The Company You Keep), Dan Martin (The Bold and the Beautiful) and Kaliswa Brewster (Billions) are also credited.

Breathe plot

Here is the official synopsis for Breathe:

"Breathe is a heart-pounding thriller set in the future. After Earth is left uninhabitable due to lack of oxygen, a mother Maya and her daughter Zora are forced to live underground, with short trips to the surface only made possible by a coveted state of the art oxygen suit made by Maya's husband, Darius, whom she presumes to be dead. When a mysterious couple arrives claiming to know Darius and his fate, Maya tentatively agrees to let them into their bunker but these visitors are not who they claim to be ensuing in mother and daughter fighting for survival."

Breathe trailer

Watch the official trailer for Breathe right here: