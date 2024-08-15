Amber Alert: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the thriller
Hayden Panettiere and Tyler James Williams join forces for one heck of a chase.
Abbott Elementary fans may be looking forward to seeing Tyler James Williams resume the role of Gregory in Abbott Elementary season 4, but Williams is giving moviegoers a reason to get excited with the gripping new thriller, Amber Alert.
The 2024 new movie sees him partnering with Hayden Panettiere as they pursue a kidnapper who happens to have his child victim in the car. While they are good samaritans trying to rescue one little girl, they’ll soon find out this heroic journey takes them to some dark and unexpected places.
Here’s everything we know about Amber Alert.
Amber Alert release date
According to the Lionsgate press site, Amber Alert premieres on September 27 in theaters. It’s not immediately clear when the movie debuts in the UK, but once more information becomes available we’ll pass along the update.
Amber Alert plot
Here is a synopsis of the movie based on the script written by Kerry Bellessa and Joshua Oram:
"An ordinary rideshare becomes a high-stakes game of cat and mouse when Jaq (Hayden Panettiere) and Shane (Tyler James Williams) receive an alert of a child abduction on their phones. Quickly realizing they are behind a car that matches the description of the kidnapper’s, Jaq and Shane desperately race against time to save the child’s life."
Amber Alert cast
As previously mentioned, Amber Alert stars Hayden Panettiere and Tyler James Williams. Both actors started in Hollywood as child actors who have truly blossomed in Hollywood. At a young age, Panettiere starred in Malcolm in the Middle and Heroes, and as an adult gained notoriety for things like Nashville and Scream VI.
On the other hand, Williams shot to superstardom with Everybody Hates Chris, and as an adult has been spotted in projects like Dear White People (the movie), The United States vs. Billie Holiday and he’s received three Emmy nominations and one Golden Globe win for Abbott Elementary.
Joining Panettiere and Williams in Amber Alert are Saidah Arrika Ekulona and Kevin Dunn. Ekulona previously starred in A League of Their Own and Bob Hearts Abishola and Dunn in King Richard and A League of Their Own.
Amber Alert trailer
Check out the gripping trailer for the movie below.
Director Kerry Bellessa
In addition to co-writing Amber Alert, Kerry Bellessa also directed the movie. She previously directed Immanence (2022).
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.