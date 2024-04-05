Babes: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the movie

Historically, May kicks off the summer slate of blockbusters in theaters which is usually full of action flicks and superhero projects. But in between all the boom, there are a few comedies that hit the big screen, and that’s exactly what Babes aims to be.

The new movie stars Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau. Glazer is a four-time Emmy nominee for her work in the comedy short Hack into Broad City, and Buteau has recently starred in a few comedy series including the popular Netflix show, Survival of the Thickest. So what can moviegoers expect to see from Babes? Here’s everything we know.

Babes has already made its rounds on the movie festival circuit having debuted at the South by Southwest Film Festival, the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival and the Miami Film Festival. Babes premieres nationwide in US movie theaters on Friday, May 17.

At this time we don’t have a release date for the UK, but once we know more, we’ll pass along the update

Babes plot

Babes was written by Ilana Glazer and Josh Rabinowitz. Here is the official synopsis of the movie:

"Babes follows inseparable childhood best friends Eden (Ilana Glazer) and Dawn (Michelle Buteau), having grown up together in NYC, now firmly in different phases of adulthood. When carefree and single Eden decides to have a baby on her own after a one-night stand, their friendship faces its greatest challenge. Babes delves into the complexities of female friendship with a blend of laughter, tears and labor pains."

Babes cast

Once more, Babes stars Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau. In addition to writing and starring in this movie, Glazer is a familiar face having starred in The Afterparty and Broad City. Buteau is also no stranger to Hollywood having starred in projects like Meet Me in Paris, First Wives Club, Clerks III and Moonshot.

Babes trailer

Based on the trailer alone, we are incredibly excited to see the comedy. We couldn’t help but laugh watching the brief clip.

Babes director, Pamela Adlon

Babes serves as Pamela Adlon’s first full-length feature film. However, she’s previously directed on the small screen, having sat in the director’s chair for the series Better Things and Saved by Sister.