The Killer's Game: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about Dave Bautista action movie

Dave Bautista has saved the galaxy on multiple occasions, but now he has to save his ex-girlfriend in the new action comedy The Killer's Game.

This addition to the 2024 new movie slate is based on the book of the same name by Jay R. Bonansinga and sees a former stuntman take his first shot behind the camera as a director (hey, that career path worked for The Fall Guy director David Leitch). But who else is starring in the movie alongside Bautista, when does it premiere and is there a trailer available?

Read on to get everything you need to know about The Killer's Game.

The Killer's Game is going to premiere exclusively in movie theaters on September 13.

That's looking like a busy week at the movies, because as of right now My Old Ass, Speak No Evil and Transformers One are all set to debut in theaters on September 13.

The Killer's Game cast

Dave Bautista got his start as a professional wrestler, but in recent years he has become an action movie star, with The Killer's Game his most recent leading role. He also famously starred as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, as well as appearing in Blade Runner 2049, Army of the Dead, Dune and Dune: Part Two, Glass Onion and Knock at the Cabin.

Also starring in The Killer's Game is Sofia Boutella as Bautista's character ex-girlfriend. Boutella is no stranger to the action genre, having recently been seen in Netflix's Rebel Moon movies and Argylle, as well as Kingsman: The Secret Service, Atomic Blonde and Star Trek Beyond.

The Killer's Game cast is rounded out by Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4), Ben Kingsley (The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar) and, adding a Guardians of the Galaxy reunion to the proceedings, Pom Klementieff.

Image 1 of 4 Dave Bautista and Sofia Boutella in The Killer's Game (Image credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate) Terry Crews in The Killer's Game (Image credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate) Pom Klementieff in The Killer's Game (Image credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate) Ben Kingsley in The Killer's Game (Image credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate)

The Killer's Game plot

Adapting Jay R. Bonansinga's novel The Killer's Game by is Rand Ravich and James Coyne. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"In the new action-comedy The Killer's Game, when top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands — by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it’s too late."

The Killer's Game trailer

The trailer for The Killer's Game promises a bloody rampage. Watch it for yourself directly below:

The Killer's Game director

JJ Perry is making his directorial debut with The Killer's Game, but he is well versed in action movies having worked as a stuntman/stunt coordinator on more than 150 movies. Among his credits are Avatar: The Way of Water, F9: The Fast Saga and John Wick: Chapter 2.