Sometimes I Think About Dying: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Daisy Ridley movie

After breaking out in the Star Wars universe, Daisy Ridley's latest movie is about as far away from that as you can get, as she stars in the indie dramedy Sometimes I Think About Dying, trading in Rey's lightsaber and intergalactic adventures for a cubicle and an awkward office romance.

Sometimes I Think About Dying initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, but is finally making its way to general audiences as a 2024 new movie. But when and where? Plus, who is in the movie besides Ridley? And what have people who have seen it think about it?

We've got the answers to those questions and more of what you need to know about Sometimes I Think About Dying right here.

Almost a year after it premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Sometimes I Think About Dying is making its way to select US theaters starting January 26. It'll only be showing in New York and Los Angeles on that date, before expanding to additional US markets in early February. At this time, there is no info on when the movie will be released in the UK.

According to the movie's official website, there are going to be advanced screenings for Sometimes I Think About Dying in Los Angeles and New York on Tuesday, January 16.

Sometimes I Think About Dying Cast

Daisy Ridley stars as Fran in Sometimes I Think About Dying, a character who is unable to break out of her isolated life until she meets her new co-worker, Robert. Ridley, as we've mentioned, is best known for her role as Rey in the Star Wars movies (a role she'll reprise in an upcoming new movie in the near future), but she has also starred in Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express, Chaos Walking, The Bubble and, most recently, The Marsh King's Daughter.

Playing Robert in the movie is Dave Merheje, who previously appeared in all three seasons of Ramy.

The rest of the cast includes Parvesh Cheena (Shining Vale) as Garrett, Marcia DeBonis (Heels) as Carol, Meg Statler (Hacks) as Isobel and Brittany O'Grady (The White Lotus season 1) as Sophie.

Image 1 of 2 Dave Merheje and Daisy Ridley in Sometimes I Think About Dying (Image credit: Oscilloscope) Daisy Ridley in Sometimes I Think About Dying (Image credit: Oscilloscope)

Sometimes I Think About Dying plot

Kevin Armento, Stefanie Abel Horowitz and Katy Wright-Mead teamed up to write the feature-length script for Sometimes I Think About Dying, which was based on a short film the three worked on together that was based on a play that Armento wrote. Here is the official synopsis for Sometimes I Think About Dying:

"Lost on the dreary Oregon coast, Fran finds solace in her cubicle, listening to the constant hum of officemates and occasionally daydreaming to pass the time. She is ghosting through life, unable to pop her bubble of isolation, when a friendly new coworker, Robert, persistently tries to connect with her. Though it goes against every fiber of her being, she may have to give this guy a chance."

Sometimes I Think About Dying trailer

Watch the trailer for Sometimes I Think About Dying right here:

Sometimes I Think About Dying reviews

Having screened at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023, there are a good number of reviews already available on Sometimes I Think About Dying. As of January 3, Rotten Tomatoes has the movie at a “Fresh” score of 78% from critics.

Here’s a quick snippet of what critics have said about the movie:

Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly : “[Rachel] Lambert makes lovely low-key use of her coastal-Oregon setting and the unhurried rhythms of life there, finding the divine in the details.”

Kevin Maher, Times (UK) : “There’s little else by way of plot or drama, but that’s hardly the point. This is a film that’s simply about performance, on every level.”

Rachel Lambert movies

Rachel Lambert may not yet be a household name, but the filmmaker has a number of indie movie directing credits under her belt already. Here's a look at the movies she has directed to date: