The Book of Clarence review: LaKeith Stanfield stars in funny, yet respectful biblical epic

The biblical epic gets a fresh spin with The Book of Clarence, confirming director Jeymes Samuel as one of Hollywood’s most exciting emerging filmmakers.

Jeymes Samuel and LaKeith Stanfield are at it again, offering their own unique take on a classic Hollywood genre in The Book of Clarence. After first doing this with the western in 2021's brilliant The Harder They Fall, the pair take on the biblical epic in this 2024 new movie.

While his second effort may not reach the heights of The Harder They Fall, Samuel is two for two in providing a fresh, entertaining viewpoint into these familiar types of stories.

The Book of Clarence is an original idea written by Samuel that sees Stanfield star as Clarence, a man struggling to find his place in Jerusalem at the time that Jesus is being heralded as the Messiah. When he realizes he cannot join Jesus and his apostles to better his life, he decides to imitate him, giving his own sermons and using tricks to perform his own "miracles."

Samuel walks an incredible tightrope in the movie, creating plenty of humor pointed at elements of the Christian iconography and faith, but never to a point where it is disrespectful. In fact, The Book of Clarence often provides thoughtful messages on faith and key religious and social principles that are as relevant today as they were more than 2,000 years ago.

Key to that is Stanfield, who continues to prove he has equal measures of movie star quality and grade-A acting chops. Stanfield brings a modern swagger to Clarence that helps with the humor of the movie, but it is his ability to make the emotional moments feel completely authentic, highlighted by the relationships with his mother and brother or the change of heart he exhibits in a key final scene, that truly highlight the turn. This is something he has been excellent at since his breakout role in Short Term 12.

There is a small section in the movie where Clarence's arc gets awkward, but that's more a feeling of it being rushed than an unnatural place for the character to go or anything wrong with Stanfield's portrayal.

Omar Sy and LaKeith Stanfield in The Book of Clarence (Image credit: Moris Puccio/Legendary Entertainment)

The rest of the ensemble is solid as well, highlighted by Omar Sy as Barbaras, Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Jedediah and Nicholas Pinnock as Jesus. There are also fantastic cameos from Alfre Woodward as Mother Mary, David Oyelowo as John the Baptist and Benedict Cumberbatch as a character named Benjamin, who ends up being the center of the biggest laugh of the movie.

Also a key contribution to the movie's success is the music, which makes sense as Samuel began his career as the musician known as The Bullitts. Samuel wrote new music for the movie, while also featuring the likes of Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi and more. That, along with the humor we previously talked about, certainly helps bring a new energy to this biblical tale compared to classic examples like Ben-Hur or even more recent ones like Exodus: Gods and Kings.

However, it's not a perfect fit. It takes a little bit for the movie to find its rhythm and there are one or two moments where the pacing of the story struggles. But what can't be denied is that Samuels has proven to be a filmmaker not afraid to take risks. When all is said and done The Book of Clarence is a bold vision where its message and style works more often than not.

A January release usually means that expectations should be lowered for a movie. But The Book of Clarence and its creators challenge that notion and reward us, the moviegoers, with one of the better January releases that I have seen in some time.

The Book of Clarence releases exclusively in movie theaters in the US on January 12. It premieres in the UK on January 19.