How to watch 2024 Little League World Series: schedule and everything to know

If you were following the 2024 Olympics you're now looking for the next big sporting event to entertain you and NFL preseason doesn't cut it, then may we suggest the 2024 Little League World Series. The annual kids baseball tournament features the best teams from the US and the world in both little league baseball and softball competing in Williamsport, PA, from August 14-25.

There are two separate brackets for the Little League World Series. Teams from the US will square off to decide a national champion, while teams from around the world vie for the international crown. Then the two champions from each bracket will face off for the chance to be this year's Little League World Series winner. The US has won the last four Little League World Series titles over their international competitors.

Find out how you can watch the 2024 Little League World Series, as well as the complete schedule for both the baseball and softball tournaments, directly below.

How to watch 2024 Little League World Series in US

ESPN is the main broadcaster for the 2024 Little League World Series, with it airing games on its flagship network and other sister channels.

A majority of the games are airing on ESPN. The cable channel is available through most traditional pay-TV providers and live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. There will also be some coverage on ESPN2, which is available through the same viewing options.

Additionally, a handful of Little League World Series games are shown on ABC during the tournament. To watch these games you need either a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna that receives local signals or a live TV streaming service like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you miss any of the games live, the Little League World Series website offers highlights and game recaps to catch up on the action.

How to watch 2024 Little League World Series from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Little League World Series you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

2024 Little League World Series schedule

Little League World Series competition officially kicks off on Wednesday, August 14, with games going all the way through August 25. Check out the full game schedule (including time and channel) right here:

August 14

Game 1 : Caribbean Region vs Mexico Region, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN

: Caribbean Region vs Mexico Region, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Game 2 : New England Region vs California Region, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN

: New England Region vs California Region, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN Game 3 : Asia-Pacific Region vs Canada Region, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN

: Asia-Pacific Region vs Canada Region, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN Game 4: Southeast Region vs Midwest Region, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN

August 15

Game 5 : Japan Region vs Puerto Rico Region, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN

: Japan Region vs Puerto Rico Region, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Game 6 : Metro Region vs Mountain Region, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN

: Metro Region vs Mountain Region, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN Game 7 : Cuba Region vs Europe-Africa Region, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN

: Cuba Region vs Europe-Africa Region, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN Game 8: Southwest Region vs Mid-Atlantic Region, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN

August 16

Game 9 : Game 1 Winner vs Latin America Region, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN

: Game 1 Winner vs Latin America Region, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Game 10 : Game 2 Winner vs Great Lakes Regions, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN

: Game 2 Winner vs Great Lakes Regions, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN Game 11 : Australia Region vs Game 3 Winner, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN

: Australia Region vs Game 3 Winner, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN Game 12: Northwest Region vs Game 4 Winner, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN

August 17

Game 13 : Game 5 Loser vs Game 3 Loser, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN

: Game 5 Loser vs Game 3 Loser, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Game 14 : Game 4 Loser vs Game 6 Loser, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN

: Game 4 Loser vs Game 6 Loser, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN Game 15 : Game 7 Loser vs Game 1 Loser, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN

: Game 7 Loser vs Game 1 Loser, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN Game 16: Game 2 Loser vs Game 8 Loser, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN

August 18

Game 17 : Game 10 Loser vs Game 14 Winner, 9 am ET/6 am PT, ESPN

: Game 10 Loser vs Game 14 Winner, 9 am ET/6 am PT, ESPN Game 18 : Game 9 Loser vs Game 13 Winner, 11 am ET/8 am PT, ESPN

: Game 9 Loser vs Game 13 Winner, 11 am ET/8 am PT, ESPN Game 19 : Game 16 Winner vs Game 12 Loser, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ABC

: Game 16 Winner vs Game 12 Loser, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ABC Game 20: Game 15 Winner vs Game 11 Loser, 2 pm ET/11 am PT, ESPN

August 19

Game 21 : Game 5 Winner vs Game 9 Winner, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN

: Game 5 Winner vs Game 9 Winner, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Game 22 : Game 6 Winner vs Game 10 Winner, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN

: Game 6 Winner vs Game 10 Winner, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN Game 23 : Game 11 Winner vs Game 7 Winner, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN

: Game 11 Winner vs Game 7 Winner, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN Game 24: Game 12 Winner vs Game 8 Winner, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN

August 20

Game 25 : Game 21 Loser vs Game 20 Winner, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN

: Game 21 Loser vs Game 20 Winner, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Game 26 : Game 22 Loser vs Game 19 Winner, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN

: Game 22 Loser vs Game 19 Winner, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN Game 27 : Game 18 Winner vs Game 23 Loser, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN

: Game 18 Winner vs Game 23 Loser, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN Game 28: Game 17 Winner vs Game 24 Loser, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN

August 21

Game 29 : Game 21 Winner vs Game 23 Winner, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN

: Game 21 Winner vs Game 23 Winner, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Game 30 : Game 22 Winner vs Game 24 Winner, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN

: Game 22 Winner vs Game 24 Winner, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN Game 31 : Game 27 Winner vs Game 25 Winner, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN

: Game 27 Winner vs Game 25 Winner, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN Game 32: Game 28 Winner vs Game 26 Winner, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN

August 22

Game 33 : Game 29 Loser vs Game 31 Winner, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN

: Game 29 Loser vs Game 31 Winner, 3 pm ET/noon PT, ESPN Game 34: Game 30 Loser vs Game 32 Winner, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN

August 24

International Championship, 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT, ABC

US Championship, 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, ABC

August 25