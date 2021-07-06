‘Succession’ season 3 teaser drops and the Roys are back at each other’s throats

It’s been almost two years since we last had a new episode of Succession and the wait has been agonizing for fans of the show. While we still don’t have an exact premiere date for season three on HBO, we do have the first footage for the much awaited return in the form of a teaser trailer. By the looks of things, the Roys have not lost their edge.

Succession comes from creator Jesse Armstrong and is produced by Adam McKay. It follows the Roys, the family behind one of the biggest media and entertainment companies in the world, as they all battle for who has control over the company. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfayden star as the conniving, foul-mouthed family.

What we get from the season three teaser is that Kendall (Strong) is ready to fire back at Logan (Cox) after he nearly had him sent to jail, calling the fight a battle against good and evil. But, of course, Shiv (Snook) and Roman (Culkin) have their own plans.

Get a glimpse at what lies ahead in season three of Succession with the trailer below.

Succession has been one of the best reviewed shows and most awarded since it debuted in 2018. It has won nine Emmys in its run so far, seven for its second season alone, which included Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Jeremy Strong, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series.

Succession is following in the footsteps of other must-watch HBO shows like The Sopranos, Games of Thrones and, more recently, Mare of Easttown.

Again, HBO has not announced an official premiere date for Succession, all we know is that it will premiere sometime in the fall.

In addition to HBO, Succession will be available to stream on HBO Max —you can catch up with the entire series right now on the streaming service. An HBO Max subscription costs either $9.99 per month for an ad-supported version or $14.99 for the ad-free version.