‘The Many Saints of Newark,’ ‘The Sopranos’ prequel, gets first trailer

It’s been just more than 14 years since millions of people’s TVs cut to black and were left to only wonder what had happened to mobster Tony Soprano at the end of the HBO series The Sopranos. While we’re not getting an answer to that question, fans of the show should be excited for The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel that focuses on a young Tony’s entrance into the gangster world that just released its first trailer.

The Many Saints of Newark will also give fans the chance to experience the world of The Sopranos on the big screen with a full theatrical release on Oct. 1, as well as an option for the familiar at-home viewing with a simultaneous, one-month run on HBO Max.

David Chase, the creator of The Sopranos, has penned the screenplay with Lawrence Konner, another veteran of the series. Alan Taylor (Game of Thrones, Thor: The Dark World) is directing.

When you watch the trailer below, if the actor hired to play the young Tony Soprano looks like a dead ringer for James Gandolfini, who memorably portrayed the mob boss in the HBO series, it’s more than just good casting. Portraying the younger Tony is Michael Gandolfini (The Deuce, Cherry), James Gandolfini’s son. The Many Saints of Newark is keeping things in the family.

Joining the young Gandolfini in the film is Alessandro Nivola as Richard “Dickie” Moltisanti, the uncle that introduces Tony to the world crime, Vera Farmgia as Tony’s mother and Billy Magnussen playing popular Sopranos character Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri. Other cast members include Leslie Odom Jr., Corey Stoll, Jon Bernthal and Ray Liotta.

Watch the trailer below.

If that got you reminiscing about The Sopranos (and how could you not when the theme music kicks in at the end), you can watch the entire series on HBO Max.

HBO Max has been asserting itself in the streaming market recently thanks to the simultaneous release strategy for 2021 Warner Bros. movies like Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat and In the Heights, as well as streaming new hit shows like Mare of Easttown and Hacks.

HBO Max is priced at $14.99 for its premium subscription, while an ad-supported version (though without access to the 2021 Warner Bros. movies) is available for $9.99.