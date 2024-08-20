The Piano Lesson: release date, cast and everything we know about the Samuel L. Jackson movie

August Wilson is one of the greatest American playwrights, and in recent years his work has been a rich source for some of the best movies in their respective years. That situation has a chance to repeat itself with The Piano Lesson, another Wilson play that is joining the lineup of 2024 new movies.

Netflix is the studio behind The Piano Lesson. They previously helped produce Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which won two Oscars and was nominated for five total, including for Best Actor (the late, great Chadwick Boseman) and Best Actress (Viola Davis). The streamer has teamed with Denzel Washington, who is serving as a producer on the movie after previously writing and directing Fences, another Wilson play. Add in an impressive ensemble cast helping to bring Wilson's work to the big screen and there's a lot of expectation that The Piano Lesson could have similar success.

Here is all the key info you need to know about The Piano Lesson right now.

Netflix has slated The Piano Lesson for a November 22 premiere on the streaming service worldwide. However, in order to ensure that it qualifies for the Oscars, Netflix will give The Piano Lesson a limited release in select movie theaters in the US on an as yet unspecified date in November.

Prior to all that though, The Piano Lesson will screen as part of the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The Piano Lesson cast

The Piano Lesson has amassed a strong ensemble, led by Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington in the roles of Doaker and Boy Willie, respectively, roles that they previously played in a Broadway reprisal of The Piano Lesson in 2022. Jackson is an Honorary Oscar winner best known for Pulp Fiction, Snakes on a Plane and playing Nick Fury in the MCU; he was most recently seen in Argylle. Washington is an Oscar-nominee for BlackKklansman and also starred in Tenet, Ballers and The Creator.

The rest of the ensemble is rounded out by Ray Fisher (Zack Snyder's Justice League), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Michael Potts (Rustin), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) and Skyler Aleece Smith.

Also, Erykah Badu, a Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, is slated to make a cameo appearance in the movie.

The Piano Lesson plot

Here is the synopsis for The Piano Lesson from Netflix:

"Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson follows the lives of the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household and an heirloom, the family piano, which documents the family history through carvings made by their enslaved ancestor."

Virgil Williams and Malcolm Washington adapted Wilson's play for the script.

The Piano Lesson trailer

There is no trailer for The Piano Lesson yet, but that will soon change. In a social media post, Netflix shared that The Piano Lesson trailer is going to premiere on August 21. As soon as it is available we'll share it here.

The Piano Lesson directed by Malcolm Washington. Trailer tomorrow. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, Skyler Aleece Smith, Danielle Deadwyler, and Corey Hawkins. pic.twitter.com/7lWMyQAqqNAugust 20, 2024

Who is Malcolm Washington?

Malcolm Washington, in addition to co-writing the script for The Piano Lesson, is also the director. This marks his feature directing debut, though he is very familiar with a Hollywood movie set, as he is the son of Denzel Washington and has worked as an assistant on big Hollywood movies like Jon Favreau's Chef and TV series like Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It.