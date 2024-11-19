Apple Cider Vinegar: teaser, cast, plot and everything we know about the series

What do you get when you combine a social media craze, a pseudoscientist’s ramblings, a dash of fraud and some Netflix fictionalization? You get the brand-new limited series, Apple Cider Vinegar.

Apple Cider Vinegar follows in the footsteps of a few Netflix dramas loosely based on a true story, including Inventing Anna, Baby Reindeer and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. However, will Apple Cider Vinegar be able to reach such heights of success? We aren’t sure of the answer to that yet, but we can’t wait to watch episodes of the new show to find out.

Here’s everything we know Apple Cider Vinegar.

Apple Cider Vinegar doesn’t have a set release date as of publication, but it’s expected to debut sometime in early 2025 on Netflix.

As a Netflix Original, Apple Cider Vinegar streams exclusively on the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

Apple Cider Vinegar plot

Here’s the synopsis for Apple Cider Vinegar as stated by Netflix site Tudum:

“Set during the early days of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way — if only it were true. As we’re all now aware, it’s often impossible to tell what’s real and what isn’t on social media, even when it comes to the most serious subjects.”

Apple Cider Vinegar cast

Kaitlyn Dever stars as the focal point of the series, Belle Gibson. Dever was nominated for an Emmy for Dopesick, and has also previously starred in projects like Good Grief, No One Will Save You and Rosaline.

Dever is joined by Alycia Debnam-Carey, who plays Milla Blake. Debnam-Carey has been seen in things such as It’s What’s Inside, Fear the Walking Dead and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

Helping to round out the rest of the Apple Cider Vinegar cast are the following:

Aisha Dee (The Bold Type)

Tilda Cobham-Hervey (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart)

Mark Coles Smith (Mystery Road: Origin)

Ashley Zukerman (Succession)

Susie Porter (Irreverent)

Matt Nable (Transfusion)

Phoenix Raei (The Night Agent)

Chai Hansen (Night Sky)

Richard Davies (Offspring)

Essie Davis (Game of Thrones)

Kieran Darcy-Smith (Mr Inbetween)

Catherine McClements (Total Control)

Apple Cider Vinegar trailer

An official trailer for the series has not yet been released, but here is a teaser.