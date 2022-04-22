Night Sky: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the sci-fi series

J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek are headlining a brand new Prime Video sci-fi drama, Night Sky, that is set to come to the streaming service worldwide this May. The Academy Award-winners are set to play a couple who have found a portal to a deserted planet in their background. You know what they say about real estate — location, location, location.

Night Sky is the first scripted TV series by creator Holden Miller, though the series has an experienced showrunner in Daniel C. Connolly, who has previously worked on Longmire, Into the Badlands and The Son.

The new series is part of a busy 2022 lineup for Prime Video, which also has another sci-fi show in Outer Range and has the return of its hit series The Boys for its third season coming this summer. But, we’re focusing on Night Sky here, so read on to learn everything you need to know about the new series.

Night Sky debuts on Prime Video on May 20 across more than 240 countries and territories where Prime Video is available (including the US and UK). Prime Video has announced that all eight episodes of the new series are going to be available on May 20, so viewers can binge it all right away should they want.

What is the Night Sky plot?

Here is the official synopsis for Night Sky from Prime Video:

"Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene and Franklin York, a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended… and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined."

Certainly sounds like there is going to be a lot of intrigue with Night Sky, which can always make for a fun viewing experience.

Is there a Night Sky trailer?

Prime Video released the official trailer for Night Sky on April 22. In it we see how Simmons and Spacek’s relationship will serve as the heart of the story as they try to protect and better understand the incredible mystery in their backyard. But there are a number of others potentially shady figures who could be coming to explore it for themselves. Watch the full trailer below:

Who is in the Night Sky cast?

J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek as the central couple Irene and Franklin York is an enticing pairing, the first time the two Oscar winners (Simmons for Whiplash, Spacek for Coal Miner’s Daughter) have worked together.

Simmons is best known for his Oscar-winning turn and for his role as J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man movies (both Maguire and Holland), though he’s been incredibly busy in recent years, including a lot that has exclusively played on Prime Video, like Invincible, Being the Ricardos, Goliath and The Tomorrow War.

Spacek has worked less frequently, which always makes it a treat to see her. She last appeared on screen (TV or movie) in 2018 with appearances in Homecoming, Castle Rock and The Old Man and the Gun. Some of her other well known credits include Bloodline, The Help, In the Bedroom and Carrie.

Also in the Night Sky cast are Chai Hansen (The Newsreader), Kiah McKirnan (Mare of Easttown), Julieta Zylberberg (The Invisible Look), Rocío Hernández (La caída) and Adam Bartley (Longmire).

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

How to watch Night Sky

As a Prime Video original, Night Sky will be available exclusively on the Prime Video streaming service. Anyone who subscribes to Amazon Prime automatically gets access to Prime Video.