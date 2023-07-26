No One Will Save You: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

The first image from No One Will Save You.

No One Will Save You is a sci-fi psychological thriller starring Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress, Kaitlyn Dever.

Written and directed by Brian Duffield (Underwater, Love and Monsters), No One Will Save You is described as a "captivating" and "action-packed" new thriller that's coming to Hulu and Disney Plus in 2023.

The film revolves around one young woman who finds solace isolated from the rest of her local community in the house she grew up in.

But one night, she finds herself roused by the sound of some so-called unearthly intruders. How will she fare against these alien invaders?

Here's what we know about No One Will Save You right now.

No One Will Save You will be available to stream on Hulu on September 22.

UK viewers will be able to stream the movie on Disney Plus on September 22.

No One Will Save You plot

The synopsis for No One Will Save You reads: "No One Will Save You introduces Brynn Adams (Dever), a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she’s awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders.

"What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past."

No One Will Save You cast

Lead star Kaitlyn Dever attending the 2023 Met Gala. (Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

At the time of writing, we only know the identity of our lead star. Kaitlyn Dever is on hand to play Brynn Adams, the "creative and talented young woman" who will be thrown into conflict with some otherworldly beings. The first image from the film (seen above) sees her peering around a corner, presumably trying to keep tabs on the alien intruders.

Kaitlyn Dever is likely best known for starring in Olivia Wilde's raucous American high school comedy, Booksmart, and for her roles in Dopesick and Unbelievable, both of which earned her Golden Globe nominations.

Dever has also featured in Last Man Standing, the movie adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, Rosaline, and Ticket to Paradise.

If and when more casting info is released, we'll be sure to include it here.

Is there a No One Will Save You trailer?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released, we'll be sure to include it here.

Who is working on No One Will Save You?

Brian Duffield has written and directed No One Will Save You. Duffield also produces along with Tim White, Trevor White, and Allan Mandelbaum, with Kaitlyn Dever and Joshua Throne on board as executive producers.

The film features music by composer Joseph Trapanese, who previously worked on Tron: Legacy, The Raid, The Greatest Showman, Spiderhead, Skull Island, The Witcher season 2, Shadow and Bone, and The Machine, among other projects.