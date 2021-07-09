‘Queens’: Cast, trailer, premiere and everything else you need to know about the ABC drama

ABC is getting the band back together in its new drama series Queens. The series, which comes from Zahir McGhee, who previously wrote for and produced the ABC shows Scandal and Stumptown, has already been ordered to series by ABC and put in the network’s 2021-2022 lineup.

Here is everything that we know about Queens.

What’s the premise of ‘Queens’?

Queens is a drama that will follow four former members of a hip hop band called Nasty Bitch, all of whom are now in their 40s. They decide to reconnect and try to regain the fame that they had in the ‘90s.

If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because Peacock has had success with a similarly themed show, Girls5eva. McGhee had been working on Queens prior to Girls5eva breaking out and the show is expected to take a more dramatic approach to its material, rather than Girls5eva's straight comedy.

Who is in the ‘Queens’ cast?

To play the former hip hop superstars, Queens has cast some actual hip hop legends. Rapper Eve and pop icon Brandy are part of the group, along with Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez.

Joining those ladies in the cast are Taylor Selé, Pepi Sonuga, Daphne Austin, Kevin Mikal Curry, Rhonda Johnson Dents, Quinn McPherson and Tre Stokes.

When does ‘Queens’ premiere?

Queens has netted the Tuesday at 10 p.m. spot in ABC’s lineup, with its premiere coming in the fall, though no official date has been announced. Queens will get a major lead-in, as The Bachelorette franchise will air from 8-10 p.m. on Tuesdays this fall.

Queens’ main competition in the 10 p.m. Tuesday slot comes from the CBS series FBI: Most Wanted and NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam.

Is there a ‘Queens’ trailer?

The pilot episode of Queens, which was written by McGhee and directed by Tim Story (Ride Along franchise, Think Like a Man), has already been shot, so ABC has a teaser trailer to give viewers a sense of what to expect this fall. Watch the trailer below.

The show looks to have spared no expense in recreating the extravagance of the hip hop world — the first shot in the trailer literally features a massive explosion for what is probably a music video. Queens certainly looks like it is going big in just about every way.

What to Watch will update this page with more information on Queens as it becomes available.