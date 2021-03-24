CBS renews its two 'FBI' series, and adds a another spinoff because why not

CBS today announced that it's renewed FBI and FBI: Most Wanted for their fourth and third seasons, respectively. And the upcoming season also will see the debut of FBI: International, kicking off with a crossover episode.

That's a lot of FBI.

“FBI is the fastest growing brand on television and our partner Dick Wolf has found yet another creative way to expand its universe,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a press release. “FBI: INTERNATIONAL is an intriguing and distinct drama that perfectly complements its compelling siblings, FBI and FBI: MOST WANTED, creating an enviable triple-threat for next season that will fit seamlessly across our network lineup.”

FBI International "follows the elite agents of the FBI’s International division as they travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be." No word yet on who will star in the new series.

The original FBI has retained more than 11 million viewers each week and is the No. 3 drama on U.S. TV, and the most-watched Dick Wolf series on any network. FBI: Most Wanted has 8.8 million viewers a week, CBS said. It was the No. 1 new drama on TV last year.

