Netflix mystery: Tim Robinson's Detroiters no shows on streamer, but here's where you can stream it

Netflix has given plenty of underrated TV shows second life in recent years — Hijack and Suits being two prime examples. Many fans of the cult comedy Detroiters, created by and starring Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson, were excited that it may be the latest to receive the Netflix bump, with both seasons of the former Comedy Central show expected to premiere on Netflix on October 15 for US subscribers.

There were promotional social media posts for it and a number of outlets wrote think pieces on why Detroiters deserved to be rediscovered by Netflix's millions of subscribers. But October 15 came and went, and Detroiters did not appear on anyone's queue. As of publication on October 16, the show is still not on Netflix and the streaming service has not offered any comment on why Detroiters did not become available as promised or if/when that may change.

To no surprise, fans of the show and others looking forward to watching it were not thrilled with the development.

It was suppose to be today. pic.twitter.com/fFfvUPepsYOctober 16, 2024

How I feel waiting for @NetflixIsAJoke @netflix to drop Detroiters pic.twitter.com/JPc17DkMDWOctober 15, 2024

@netflix where is Detroiters you promised us Detroiters today pic.twitter.com/Zrndl9pU9rOctober 15, 2024

In case you're playing catchup on this, Detroiters was a comedy that aired on Comedy Central for two seasons from 2017-2018. It starred Robinson and Richardson as two local ad men who make low budget commercials in Detroit but have aspirations for bigger things. Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis were executive producers on the show. Though it only ran for two seasons, Detroiters was well liked by critics and audiences, with the show having a 95% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and an 87% positive score from audiences.

Robinson has of course grown in popularity with I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, which is streaming on Netflix, while Richardson has starred in shows like Veep, Ted Lasso and The Afterparty, and movies like The Tomorrow War and Hocus Pocus 2.

While Netflix subscribers will be keeping a close eye on if Detroiters does arrive on Netflix in the coming days or at least for some kind of explanation from the streamer, if you want to watch the series right now it is available online. You can stream Detroiters on Paramount Plus; subscription required but a free trial is available for new subscribers. Or if you prefer, you can buy episodes or full seasons of the show on Prime Video, Apple TV or Fandango at Home.

Paramount Plus had some fun trolling Netflix on this snafu:

We've found #Detroiters. It's at the bar. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/xa1jUZPbxhOctober 15, 2024

We'll keep an eye on Netflix to see if they end up adding Detroiters. If you want to get a quick preview of Detroiters, watch the trailer directly below (warning, features some not-safe-for-work dialogue).