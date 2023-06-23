Harlan Coben's Shelter: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Harlan Coben's Shelter is a twisty Prime Video thriller starring Jaden Michael as Mickey, the teenage nephew of Harlan Coben's legendary sports agent Myron Bolitar.

Bestselling author Harlan Coben’s novels have proved to be hugely successful when adapted for TV, with Safe, The Stranger and Stay Close on Netflix all leaving viewers gripped. Now, Prime Video is bringing Harlan Coben's first young adult novel Shelter, to life with Colin in Black and White star Jaden Michael in the lead role. He’ll play Mickey Bolitar, nephew of Harlan Coben’s famous protagonist Myron Bolitar, a sports agent and former NBA basketball star.

And trouble obviously follows Mickey around too, because as soon as he joins a new school, he becomes tangled up in the mysterious disappearance of another new student. The series also stars Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith and Abby Corrigan and looks set to be a thrilling ride.

So here’s everything you need to know about Harlan Coben's Shelter…

Harlan Coben's Shelter is eight-episode series that will premiere worldwide on Prime Video from Friday August 18. New episodes will become available weekly, on Fridays, until the season finale on Friday September 22.

Harlan Coben's Shelter plot

After the death of his father, and with his mother in rehab, Mickey (Jaden Michael) is forced to move to a new school in Kasselton, New Jersey. There he makes friends with another new student Ashley Kent (Samantha Bugliaro) but then she vanishes. And when a creepy old lady tells Mickey that his dad isn’t dead, he’s not sure whether she’s a ghost or if he’s losing his mind.

Soon, he finds himself in serious danger, and must uncover the truth about what happened to Ashley and his father. But it’s clear there are some dark secrets hidden behind Kasselton’s sleepy façade and, with his friends Arthur "Spoon" Spindell (Adrian Greensmith) and Ema Winslow (Abby Corrigan), he uncovers a dark underbelly that could hold the answer to decades of deaths and disappearances, and perhaps his own complex family history.

Harlan Coben's Shelter cast – Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar

The lead actor for Harlan Coben's Shelter is Jaden Michael who plays Mickey, who moves to a new town after a personal tragedy. The rising star played the young Colin Kaepernick in Colin in Black and White and has also starred in Wonderstruck, Blue Bloods, The Get Down, The Bug Diaries and Atrabilious.

Mary-Louise Parker and Jaden Michael as mother and son Teresa and Colin Kaepernick in Colin in Black and White. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring?

Castle Rock star Abby Corrigan plays Mickey’s secretive friend, Ema while newcomer Adrian Greensmith is the inventive Spoon. Constance Zimmer is Shira Bolitar while Tovah Feldshuh, Sage Linder and Brian Altemus also star.

Is there a trailer for Harlan Coben's Shelter?

There's no trailer for Harlan Coben's Shelter yet, but we're expecting one soon to post on here.

Behind the scenes and more on Harlan Coben's Shelter

Harlan Coben's Shelter showrunners/executive producers Harlan Coben and Allen MacDonald are joined by executive producers Edward Ornelas and Erik Barmack. Charlotte Coben serves as a producer and Patricia Cardoso as director and executive producer. This marks Harlan Coben’s first collaboration with Prime Video.

All about Harlan Coben

Prolific thriller writer Harlan Coben. (Image credit: Getty)

Harlan Coben is the bestselling novelist behind classic thrillers such as "Tell No One", "Fool Me Once" and "The Boy from the Woods". He's written 34 novels to date and has over 80 million books in print worldwide. He started his career with the seven-book Myron Bolitar series, which still has a legion of fans, before leaving sports agent Myron behind and writing the hit novel "Tell No One". With Harlan at the helm, many of his thrillers have been adapted for the screen, including Stay Close, The Stranger and Safe, and he’s also created, and executive produced TV thrilers The Five, The Innocent and The Woods. An adaptation of Fool Me Once is coming to Netflix soon.