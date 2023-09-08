Harlan Coben's Shelter episode 6 recap: two massive mysteries are answered

New mystery TV show Harlan Coben's Shelter is consistently proving itself as one of those great thrillers that doesn't just want to set up lots of questions, but pay them off too.

That's certainly the case for Shelter episode 6, called Candy's Room, as it answers two of the biggest questions of the show so far, and also spills plenty of other little secrets about basically all of the characters.

The newest crime thriller from Prime Video, Shelter is proving itself to be a bona fide hit, and we'd recommend using our guide on how to watch Harlan Coben's Shelter if you're not up to date with the show.

In this Harlan Coben's Shelter episode 6 recap, we're going to presume that you've seen the show though, because spoilers ensue. We've re-ordered events to put it in a less dramatic but easier-to-follow order.

So let's dive into what happened in the latest offering.

Dylan Shakes' memorial... and rebirth

Lots of the episode revolves around a memorial for Dylan Shakes, Mickey's dad's friend who disappeared as a kid.

Ema (Abby Corrigan) isn't in attendance, due to the school's popular girl turned her friend betrays her by telling the school about her mother's true identity as a celebrity. This friend, Whitney, says she did it because her brother blackmailed her, but Ema is still distressed.

Mickey Bolitar (Jaden Michael) and Arthur (Adrian Greensmith) are at the memorial, in which their teacher Mrs. Friedman talks about Shakes' connection to Mickey's dad. Throughout the ceremony and aftermath, a vertiable Guess Who game of suspicious figures shows up:

Doctor Kent is there, and he tells Mickey and Arthur that Dylan's dad did something unforgivable on the day Dylan disappeared

Dylan's dad is there, and he tells Mrs. Friedman that he didn't kill Dylan... but he does remember putting out his son's eye with a cigar. Ouch!

The Butcher is there but he runs and Mickey can't catch up to him.

Sunglasses Man is there, and he's got a big twist that Mickey figures out: he actually is Dylan Shakes! After his dad put out his eye, he ran to Bat Lady house, where the woman looked after him.

That's right, Dylan is alive! He tells Mickey about how he worked with his mom and dad, and their task was to rescue kids from child traffickers with the Bat Lady. Now, apparently, the Bat Lady is preparing Mickey to take over his father's mantle, and his first task is to save Ashley.

Mickey Impossible

Mickey returns to the bar he followed the octopus-faced man to in the last episode and sneaks in. Just before he's about to be kicked out for having a fake ID, one of the servers whisks him away.

This woman is called Candy and she's a friend of Ashley. The latter was being kept here but now she's in 'The Dungeon' as she's been sold, and Candy recommends against rescuing her. However, Mickey tries anyway...

...and is immediately captured and beaten up by some henchman. Their leader knows Mickey by name and tells her goons to leave so she can kill him...

...only to tell Mickey that she actually worked for his dad, and will help him escape, with a rescue for Ashley on the cards too. As they're getting out she asks Mickey about rumors of his dad's death, but Mickey emphatically denies that his dad is alive...

...only for this to be a double cross, and the head honcho is actually bad all along! She was just trying to get information from Mickey about his dad. But now Mickey has denied he's alive, they don't need Mickey anymore.

The henchmen take Mickey to the sea to kill him, but he attacks one and escapes into the surf.

Finally, Mrs. Friedman visits the Bad Lady house, where Sunglasses Man tells her that he's actually Dylan Shakes.

A divorce and a redeemed man

Hannah Taylor (Missi Pyle) is staying around Shira (Constance Zimmer)'s house one morning, something her husband Ken (Lee Aaron Rosen) knows, though he doesn't know the extent of their affair. He tells her that he's been thinking and is ready to be a better husband... however at the Dylan Shakes memorial later he tells Shira that she asked for a divorce. Oops.

He's not the only person in his family looking to make amends though as Troy (Brian Altemus) tells his on-again-off-again girlfriend Rachel (Sage Linder) that he's looking to be a better boyfriend.

Shira is feeling penitent too, as she tells Mickey that the bully who trapped his dad in the Bat Lady house all those years ago was, in fact, her. The father never told Shira what happened in there, but she knows it changed him. However Shira is ready to make amends: Mickey asks her to get his dad's body exhumed, because he's not sure his dad is really dead. Shira agrees and later confides in Hannah that she has the same doubts.

However, Shira's not happy about Hannah's divorce actions, and confronts her on it, only for her childhood friend to confess that she's always been in love with her. She's worried that Shira will just leave again like before, and we don't hear Shira's response.