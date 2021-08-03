‘Truth Be Told’ season 2 trailer puts Octavia Spencer back on the case

Octavia Spencer is donning the headphones and heading into the recording booth again to bring podcast listeners the facts in the second season of Apple TV Plus’ Truth Be Told, which released the trailer for its new season that will debut on the streaming service Aug. 20.

Truth Be Told stars Spencer as Poppy Parnell, a true-crime podcaster who risks everything to pursue truth and justice. The first season of the show, which was created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and is produced by Spencer and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, earned itself an NAACP Image Award. It looks to top that effort with season two.

Starring alongside Spencer in the new season of Truth Be Told is Kate Hudson, who will be playing Poppy’s childhood friend and media mogul Micah Keith, whose murdered husband’s case the police have dropped, forcing Poppy to investigate. However, the more she wades into the case, the more Poppy and Micah’s friendship will be pushed to the limits.

From the trailer, Poppy looks like she is going to go through the ringer this season. Issues with her marriage, a trip to the hospital and more will be put in here way as she tries to unravel the case. Take a look for yourself at what’s in store with the trailer.

Returning cast members for Truth Be Told include Mekhi Phifer, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thomas, Haneefah Wood, Katherine LaNasa, Michael Beach and Tami Roman. In addition to Hudson, new cast members for season two include Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge and Mychala Faith Lee.

The 10-episode second season of Truth Be Told will premiere its first episode on Aug. 20, with new episodes then being released every Friday. Truth Be Told’s first season debuted on Apple TV Plus Dec. 6, 2019. Catch up with the entire first season on the streaming service.

Apple TV Plus is having itself a busy summer with new and returning shows. In addition to its marquee programs like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, See and Truth Be Told, Apple TV Plus is debuting new series including Invasion, Foundation and The Shrink Next Door.

To watch all of these shows, an Apple TV Plus subscription costs $4.99 per month. Year-long free trials are available for consumers who recently purchased an Apple product, i.e. an iPhone, iPad, iPod or Mac computer.