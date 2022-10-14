Station 19 fans split on Maya Bishop’s downward spiral

As of late, Station 19 fans have found themselves raising an eyebrow or two at the behavior of former Station 19 captain Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre). The once-beloved character used to stand out in the series for her strength as a leader, her willingness to buck tradition in lieu of positive change and her ability to unite her team turned family. However, the moment she allowed her ambition to cloud her judgment and attempted to blackmail Chief Ross (Merle Dandridge) in the season 5 finale, Maya placed herself on a dark path.

In the season 6 premiere, after it became crystal clear that Maya’s plan backfired, she found herself still a subordinate of Beckett (Josh Randall) and an enemy of Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe). While she made a few efforts to make peace with Robert, he wasn’t having any of it.

Maya also spent a lot of time in the premiere brooding, much to the dismay of her wife Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato). Not knowing about Maya’s failed manipulative plot, Carina went to Beckett to champion for her spouse, only to be crushed by the news that Maya tried to blackmail her way into power. Unfortunately, the revelation not only kicked off a massive rough patch for the couple but a rumor mill around the station.

In this most recent episode that aired October 13, the other firefighters at Station 19 are heavily gossiping about Maya and trying to figure out not only why Beckett hates her, but what she had on Chief Ross that she tried to blackmail her. Plus, Beckett, while understandably upset with Maya, was borderline unprofessional with the amount of disrespect and disdain he showed her out in the field among civilians. You add the fact that Carina was still not talking to Maya and you couldn’t help but feel a bit bad for the her, even if all of this is happening because of her own actions.

Then in the last 10 minutes of the episode, Maya chooses to give in to her darker impulses. Instead of going to therapy like her wife suggested or offering heartfelt apologies to those she may have wronged, she lashes out at Carina in an argument. After taking her anger out on her, Maya then does something completely outrageous. She walks into Beckett’s office, who by the way is a recovering alcoholic, and she hands him a large bottle of bourbon. The sinister move was marked by a devious smile on her part and her claim the alcohol was a "peace offering."

We aren’t sure what’s next for this version of Maya Bishop, but we do know that as long as she’s on this downward spiral, the series will have plenty of drama.

Station 19 fans react to Maya Bishop’s downward spiral

It looks like Station 19 fans don’t exactly agree about the current Maya storyline. They particularly aren’t coming to a consensus about how the other characters of the show are responding to Maya’s recent activity. Take a look.

Ah, yes, let's all be worried about Jack and try to help him and worry about him, but when Maya is so clearly heading for bottom, let's make fun of her behind her back and not help her at all. What kind of family is this? #Station19October 14, 2022 See more

Real question why they are so understand about Jack self-destructive mood but they can see the same behavior with Maya?! I'm sorry y'all are not a family anymore since season 3 FACTS #Station19October 14, 2022 See more

carina was just trying to help, her intentions were good. maya feels pressured, i get the feeling and even the response to that, unfortunately. it’s all so sad… #station19 pic.twitter.com/UBTy4CQ9l0October 14, 2022 See more

"Turns out Maya is just a nasty blackmailer" so much for having the women at least TALK to each other... no, let's judge based on gossip. :) Love Vic, but I'd really like to see the women come together especially considering how things are for women in the FD. #Station19October 14, 2022 See more

If you stan Maya after everything she has done, but especially after last night's episode, I immediately don't respect you#station19October 14, 2022 See more

i am a maya bishop defender until i die but, maya… you shouldn’t have gone there. #station19October 14, 2022 See more

OK, what now, Maya, what's on your head right now.. ahmmm ma'am, you need to stop and rethink before the worst will come again.#Station19 #marina pic.twitter.com/RIyQL37semOctober 14, 2022 See more

just so we’re clear “it was an impulse” and “i just wanted my job back” are justifications for maya’s bad behavior NOT apologies or accepting responsibility #Station19October 13, 2022 See more

imagine they’d actually support Maya instead of joking or is that just me??? #Station19October 14, 2022 See more

