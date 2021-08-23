‘American Horror Story’ season 10: Release date, cast and everything else we know about the new season

Ryan Murphy is the de facto king of FX, having created multiple hit series for the network that have not only drawn audiences in but have garnered critical praise as well, not least of which is the American Horror Story franchise. Having premiered in 2011, there have been nine seasons of American Horror Story thus far, with number 10, American Horror Story: Double Feature, set to go.

American Horror Story is an anthology series, focusing on new stories each season with new characters, places and themes, though often some of the same cast members will return. Already AHS has done a haunted house and a mental hospital; focused on a circus and a coven of witches; and even the apocalypse.

American Horror Story: Double Feature will do something completely different, telling two stories over the course of the season. Find out what’s in store for American Horror Story’s tenth season below.

What is the plot of ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’?

Ryan Murphy initially teased the two stories for American Horror Story: Double Feature on social media as “one by the sea … one by the sand.” It appears things will start off by the sea, as the synopsis for the first part of the season, called “Red Tide,” has been revealed.

“Red Tide” will focus on a struggling writer, his pregnant wife and their daughter after they move to an isolated beach town for the winter. As they settle in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.

It looks like “Red Tide” will make up six of the 10 episodes planned for season 10.

No plot specifics have been given yet for part two, subtitled “Death Valley,” of this AHS season, but we can deduce from the promotional materials that it appears that horrors of this season will be some kind of vicious sea creatures (mermaids?) for part one and aliens for part two. Other than that we’ll just have to be patient.

Who is in the ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ cast?

AHS continues to feature a stable of actors that have appeared in previous seasons. Returning for “Red Tide” will be Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Billie Lourd, Angelica Ross and Leslie Grossman. The season will also feature some AHS rookies, including Macaulay Culkin and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

Casting details are slim right now for part two of American Horror Story: Double Feature, but according to IMDb it will feature Paulson, Rabe and Grossman in different roles, as well as Neal McDonough and John Carroll Lynch.

American Horror Story: Double Feature will premiere on FX on Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. ET with the first two episodes of “Red Tide.” A new episode will be released weekly until “Red Tide’s” six-episode storyline wraps up on Sept. 22.

Then on Sept. 29, the first episode of “Death Valley” will debut for its four-episode run. All in all, American Horror Story: Double Feature is scheduled to run until Oct. 20.

These are the live broadcast dates, all episodes of American Horror Story: Double Feature will be available to stream the next day via FX on Hulu.

Is there an ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ trailer?

American Horror Story has released a couple of trailers for season 10. The first was a teaser trailer that offers no actual footage from the season, but plays up the double feature aspect of it all. Watch below.

The second trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature is just for the six episodes of “Red Tide.” Give that a look below as well.

How to watch ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’

As mentioned above, American Horror Story: Double Feature will debut live on FX. This means that to watch the show live you must have a traditional cable or vMVPD streaming service that features the FX network. Check your available traditional cable packages to see if it offers FX, but we know that YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV all offer FX, allowing subscribers to tune in live or DVR the live broadcast if they like.

If you no longer have cable, fear not, you can get the latest American Horror Story: Double Feature episodes as soon as the next day via FX on Hulu, available as part of a normal Hulu subscription.

Will there be an ‘American Horror Story’ season 11?