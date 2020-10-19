'Dawson's Creek' heads to Netflix in November

The beloved Dawson's Creek will be headed to Netflix November 1st. The series had been unavailable to stream most places for some time, but it seems the streaming giant was finally able to nab the rights. Unfortunately, those rights don't include the theme song. We're not proponents of using the "skip intro" button (people worked hard on those opening credits) but we suspect it'll be getting a workout as we head into Thanksgiving.

Dawson's Creek aired from 1998-2002, featured 6 seasons, and 127 episodes. All 6 seasons will be available on the streamer, giving you plenty to binge in the month of November.

It's main cast included James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Mary-Margaret Homes, John Wesley Shipp, Mary Beth Peil, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Phillips. As any long-running sitcom of the era did, Dawson's Creek also boasts a long list of familiar faces as guest stars in the series.