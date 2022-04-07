Orphan Black: Echoes future confirmed at last

AMC Networks has revealed that they've greenlit Orphan Black: Echoes, a spin-off from the much-loved Canadian thriller.

A spin-off set in the Orphan Black universe was first teased back in 2019, but AMC announced on Wednesday, April 6 that Orphan Black: Echoes would be coming to AMC+ (opens in new tab) and at least one of the company's linear TV networks (BBC America and/or AMC) in 2023.

Alongside the announcement, AMC also released the following description of the ten-part series. It reads: "Set in the near future, the new Orphan Black takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal."

We don't yet know whether Orphan Black's star Tatiana Maslany will be returning for the spin-off, but co-creator John Fawcett is back on board as a director and executive producer. Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, Fear The Walking Dead) created Echoes, and will also serve as showrunner.

In a statement about the new spin-off, Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said: "Orphan Black had a remarkable run on BBC America, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany.

"We can't wait to dive back in with Anna, John and our partners at Boat Rocker and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the #CloneClub."

The original Orphan Black ran for five seasons from 2013 to 2017 and revolved around the life of Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany), a British con artist living in Toronto. After witnessing the suicide of her apparent doppelganger, Sarah soon discovered that she was one of many clones spread throughout the Western world and that someone was out to kill them all, and the show continued to throw out more and more twists from there.

Orphan Black is currently available to stream on Prime Video in the US and is available for purchase on Prime Video in the UK.