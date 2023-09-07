Virgin River season 5 cast: who's who in the romantic drama

Virgin River season 5 has returned to our screens with more explosive drama from the titular sleepy town.

Each of our beloved characters come face-to-face with their own struggles, including heartbreak, motherhood and surprise romance. Meanwhile some residents find themselves caught up in the dangerous underworld of an illegal drug ring and a terrifying wildfire threatens to burn down the town.

The majority of the much-loved cast returned for the fifth season, while we also welcomed some new additions to the popular drama. So let's meet them below...

Meet the Virgin River season 5 cast

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

Alexandra Breckenridge reprises her role as the much-loved Mel Monroe, a nurse practitioner who left Los Angeles behind for a fresh start in Virgin River where she fell in love with Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).

After a rocky start, Mel and Jack finally got engaged following the discovery that he was the father of Mel's unborn baby. In season 5, Mel's high-risk pregnancy and issues of motherhood will lead to some life-changing decisions about her future.

Prior to her lead role in Virgin River, the actress had a recurring role in the popular NBC series This Is Us, playing Sophie, the childhood sweetheart of Kevin (Justin Hartley). She has also appeared in American Horror Story, The Walking Dead, Dawson’s Creek, Christmas Around the Corner and True Blood.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Martin Henderson is back playing the titular role of Jack Sheridan, Mel's fiancé. Jack is a former US marine and the owner of Jack's Bar, a popular meeting spot for the local residents. Desperate to prove himself to Mel, Jack confronts his own demons in order to step up for the sake of their family in season 5.

Martin has previously starred in the horror movie X and popular medical series Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Nathan Riggs as well as Dr. Ben Keeton in Off the Map. He has also had roles in Bride & Prejudice, The Ring, Everest and more.

Tim Matheson as Vernon 'Doc' Mullins

Tim Matheson plays Vernon 'Doc' Mullins, the local physician who Mel works for at his surgery. He is the husband of mayor Hope McCrea and suffers from wet age-related macular degeneration after he began losing his eyesight. In season 5, Doc grapples with the consequences his illness has on his career and personal life.

Tim is well known for playing Vice President John Hoynes in The West Wing and Eric “Otter” Stratton in the 1978 comedy movie National Lampoon’s Animal House. He has also featured in The Goldbergs, Hart of Dixie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Leave It to Beaver.

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea

Annette O’Toole portrays the mayor and Doc Mullins’ wife, Hope McCrea. Throughout season 4, she was recovering from a serious brain injury after a car accident and eventually accepted that she needed help while she recovered. Both the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community and in each other as Hope slowly returns into the community.

You can watch Annette in Superman III, It, Smallville, The Good Doctor, Nash Bridges and Cross My Heart.

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts

Lauren Hammersley returns as Charmaine Roberts, who had a turbulent time in Virgin River season 4 after she confessed that Jack wasn’t the father of her twins like everyone thought. Hopefully the mystery man's identity will be exposed in season 5 and the details of her pregnancy come to light.

Lauren played Lisa Mason in the television sitcom Mr. D and lawyer Adele in Orphan Black. She has also acted in Sullivan's Crossing and Bloody Mary.

Colin Lawrence as John 'Preacher' Middleton

Colin Lawrence is John 'Preacher' Middleton, a former US marine like his close friend Jack Sheridan, who he works for at his bar. The fifth season picks up right after the confrontation between Preacher, Vince and Paige. Can Preacher and Paige really find happiness together at last in season 5?

Colin has appeared in Morning Show Mysteries, Discretion, Dancing Through Christmas and the Christmas in Evergreen trilogy.

Ben Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Ben Hollingsworth plays Dan Brady, who served in the Marines with Jack and has struggled to adjust to normal life. He is currently dating Jack's sister, Brie. Since deciding to work with criminal Calvin, Brady constantly finds himself in hot water with the bad decisions he makes and ends up in more danger once again in season 5.

Ben has starred in Code Black, Romance in Style, Love Under the Olive Tree, The Riches, Vendetta and Joy Ride 3.

Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan

Zibby Allen is Brie Sheridan, Jack's younger sister. She is in a relationship with bad boy Brady, but has been traumatized by the sexual assault she suffered at the hands of her former colleague, lawyer Don (James Kot) for years. In season 5, she bravely faces her attacker and takes the witness stand against Don to get the justice she deserves.

Zibby has been in The Flash, Grey's Anatomy, The Twilight Zone, Lies Between Friends and The Exorcist.

Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela

Marco Grazzini stars as Mike Valenzuela, a former Marine turned investigator. Despite his dislike towards his military pal Brady, he and Mike team up to take on a dangerous mission.

Marco has previously starred in Kim's Convenience, The Flash, Heroes Reborn, Christmas Unwrapped and Hearts in the Game.

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Sarah Dugdale portrays Lizzie, who is the niece of Connie. In season 4, she started dating newcomer Denny Cutler following the breakdown of her relationship with Ricky (Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey). We'll see how Lizzie and Denny's relationship develops throughout season 5.

Sarah's previous acting work includes Death of a Cheerleader, Sugar Babies, The Hollow, In the Shadow of the Moon and Mystery 101.

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

Kai Bradbury plays Denny Cutler, who arrived to Virgin River in season 4 and revealed he was Doc's long-lost grandson. Denny fell for local resident Lizzie, but was hesitant to take their relationship to the next level as he was hiding a tragic secret — he has Huntington’s disease. Season 5 continues Lizzie and Denny’s relationship as they start officially dating now that Lizzie knows about his diagnosis.

Kai has landed roles in a number of hit projects, including The Man in the High Castle, Supernatural, The Boys, The Terror: Infamy, Motherland: Fort Salem and Warigami.

Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek

Mark Ghanimé is Dr. Cameron Hayek, a physician at Doc's clinic. He joined in season 4 as a new addition to the surgery and his arrival threatened Mel and Jack's relationship when he showed an interest in Mel. In season 5, he clashes with Doc at the clinic when Mel decides to leave.

Mark is known for playing Don Carlos on The CW series Reign and Major Sergio Balleseros in Helix. He's also featured in The Age of Adaline, Christmas with a View, Private Eyes and Listen Out for Love.

Barbara Pollard as Melissa Montgomery

Barbara Pollard portrays Melissa Montgomery, the formidable new leader of the illegal drug operation at Emerald Lumber. She takes over from former drug boss Calvin and is the mastermind behind Virgin River’s drug trade.

You can catch Barbara in Mom & Me (and Everyone Online), Champions, Blockbuster and A Kismet Christmas.

Teryl Rothery as Muriel St. Claire

Teryl Rothery plays Muriel St. Claire, who had romantic feelings for Doc before he turned her down to reunite with Hope. Her friendship grows with Cameron as she takes a part-time job at Doc's clinic.

She is best known for her role of Janet Fraiser in Stargate SG-1, as well as her appearances as Grace Sherman in Cedar Cove, Jean Loring in Arrow and Celia Hudson in Nancy Drew.

Kandyse McClure as Kaia

Kandyse McClure plays a firefighter named Kaia, who sparks a romance with Preacher.

She shot to fame playing Kat Cabox in Higher Ground and starred as Sue Snell in Carrie. Kandyse has also had roles in Battlestar Galactica, Hemlock Grove, Charmed, Children of the Corn and The Good Doctor.

Who else stars in Virgin River season 5?

Also starring in Virgin River season 5 are...