Netflix's 'Kim's Convenience' set to end after fifth season

The CBC/Netflix sitcom Kim’s Convenience is set to end after its fifth season. The series broke ground in Canada as the country’s first comedy led by an Asain cast. Kim’s Convenience launched on CBC in the fall of 2016. The series follows members of a Korean-Canadian family running a corner store in Toronto. The series streams on Netflix, on cable, and on video-on-demand platforms internationally.

Series creators Ins Choi and Kevin White confirmed that they both wanted to move on to other projects after the end of production of the fifth season.

"Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special... Thank you to our fans for the love and support you’ve given this show," the producers of Kim's Convenience shared in a statement shared on the series’ Twitter account.

Kim’s Convenience is based on an award-winning play by Ins Choi. The ensemble cast includes Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Andrew Phung, and Simu Liu, star of Marvel's upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as he plays the titular character. The series is produced by Ivan Fecan and executive produced by Fecan, Alexandra Raffé, Choi, and White.

For the 5th Canadian Screen Awards in 2017, Kim's Convenience garnered 11 nominations, including Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee won the award for best actor in a continuing leading comedic role for his portrayal of Appa, and Andrew Phung won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Kimchee.