When are new episodes of The Twilight Zone released?

By

Diarra Kilpatrick as Didi Scott; Kumail Nanjiani as Samir Wassan

Best answer: New episodes of The Twilight Zone are released every Thursday on CBS All Access, starting April 11.

Weekly releases save you from yourself

There are two ways of looking at streaming TV. One is that dumping an entire season at once is the way to go — that you should be able to watch as much (or as little) in one sitting as you want. The other way is to release an episode every week, just like we used to do in the old days. There are arguments for and against both — and certainly nobody is forcing anyone to watch a dozen episodes in a single sitting.

For The Twilight Zone (and other shows), CBS All Access is releasing one episode per week, on a regular schedule. The first two episodes — "The Comedian" and "Terror at 30,000 Feet" landed April 1, and the weekly Thursday schedule begins on April 11.

The full list of episodes includes:

  1. The Comedian
  2. Terror at 30,000 Feet
  3. Replay
  4. A Traveler
  5. The Wunderkind

