The CW's 'Charmed' has had to pause production due to a positive COVID test

The CW has been very careful about their teams during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of their scripted series' shut down before finishing their seasons earlier in the year, and coming back to shoot was met with rigorous precautions. Each show has formed their own bubble in the same way we've seen with the NHL and other major sports franchises, with everyone having to quarantine for two weeks before being allowed on set, etc. On Riverdale - a show with much smooching - they have to use a special mouth wash between each scene.

As of today, Charmed has had to postpone filming due to a member of production testing positive for the virus. CBS, the studio behind Charmed and The CW's sister channel, is conducting contact tracing as this story is being written.

Their myriad of precautions coupled with shooting in Vancouver (Canada is still struggling with the pandemic, but on a smaller scale than its downstairs neighbor), it was expected that The CW's scripted series' would be able to go on unfettered now that everyone is back in the saddle. While Charmed is the first to experience issue, with the rest of the shows still reportedly doing ok (Supernatural wrapped filming a month or so ago, with everyone returning a little early to ensure the series finale got its time to shine), it still raises the question of whether or not any of this series - or films - should be back on set at all.

This iteration of Charmed is a reboot of the original series that aired from 1998 to 2006. The series stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock, all of which play sisters who are navigating the tragic loss of their mother. After said death, the three discover that there's a little more than just girl power coursing through their veins.