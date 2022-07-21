Virgin River fans blast Dr Cameron as he threatens Mel and Jack's relationship

Virgin River season 4 viewers have been in uproar over newcomer Dr Cameron Hayek (Mark Ghanimé) as they think that he is trying to ruin fan-favorite couple Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).

The suave new doctor’s arrival had the Virgin River season 4 residents drooling and he instantly struck up a friendship with Mel at the doctor’s practice.

In the first episode, the women teased Mel that Jack has "competition" after bombarding her with questions about the dreamy doctor.

It wasn’t long before women swarmed the doctor’s office to meet him, to which Mel clarified to a baffled Cameron that they were there because “you’re new, you’re young, you’re nice looking.”

Later on, Cameron asked Mel what the high point of her day was and when she asked him his, he said: “When you said I was attractive.”

Mel was taken aback by his comment and with this sly flirting, fans became suspicious that Cameron had started to develop a crush on her.

Cameron flirted with his co-worker Mel. (Image credit: ITV )

Later on in the series, Mel and Cameron went out for lunch where he confessed that he cared about her and warned her about Jack’s drinking. In other words, he suggested that she can do better, but she quickly shut down the conversation.

After the tense chat, Cameron suggested that he leaves town and the practice, however, Mel insisted that he stayed and that everything will be fine between them.

Although there’s not an obvious storyline where Cameron is pining for Mel, it did get to the point where Jack even noticed his attraction to Mel when he met him for the first time and was suspicious of his intentions.

With Cameron seemingly catching feelings for Mel, will he make them known in season 5?

Fans were less than happy with Cameron trying to break up Mel and Jack and slammed him for going after someone in a relationship…

I already dislike Cameron don’t go after people in relationships #VirginRiverJuly 20, 2022 See more

istg why is cameron tryna ruin mel & jack. #virginriverJuly 20, 2022 See more

Cameron needs to take 1000 steps back from Mel Monroe and find some chill. #VirginRiver https://t.co/8xlO3z58SqJuly 20, 2022 See more

cameron, the new doctor has arrived. he's going to be a problem for mel and jack. #virginriverJuly 20, 2022 See more

Cameron seems kind of sus🥸🥸. #virginriverJuly 20, 2022 See more

Virgin River season 4 is available to watch on Netflix now.