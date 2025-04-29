Home and Away spoilers: Has Dean ruined Mackenzie and Levi's holiday getaway?

Can Ziggy convince stubborn Dean to give Levi another chance on Home and Away?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is feeling down-in-the-dumps after the icy reception her brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), gave her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), on Home and Away (1:45pm- see our TV Guide for listings)



Dean has made it very clear that he does not approve of doctor Levi, who previously cheated on his wife Imogen when he began an affair with Mackenzie.



Mackenzie and Levi try to enjoy a romantic time at their holiday resort in Queensland.



But neither of them can deny that the conflict with Dean and dampened the mood.



Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) puts stubborn boyfriend Dean in his place for ruining the family reunion with Mackenzie.

After hearing some home truths from both Ziggy and his mum Karen (Georgia Adamson), will Dean decide to give Levi another chance?

Has Dean managed to ruin Mackenzie and Levi's holiday getaway on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan) shows no remorse after her second SHOCK attack on teenager Scott at the youth program.



Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) remains convinced that there are deeper issues going on with Eliza and that the foster teenager needs some professional help.



Foster mum Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) finally seems to be listening.



Roo unofficially asks for help from copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



WHAT will Cash discover when he digs into Eliza's background?

Eliza shows no remorse after attacking Scott again on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) and Abigail Fowler's (Hailey Pinto) relationship could be going nowhere if they don't get back on the same page.



Mali is feeling disappointed after his romantic plans went to ruin.



Abigail tries to explain where she is at.



But can the couple get back on track again after Abigail's recent trust issues?

Will Abigail's trust issues ruin things with boyfriend Mali on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5