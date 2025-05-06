Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie wants a baby!

Can Mackenzie bring herself to drop a baby bombshell on boyfriend Levi on Home and Away?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) hasn't been herself since returning from Queensland on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Mackenzie's boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), is worried about her.



After all, Mackenzie and Ziggy Astoni did have a terrifying experience when they were unexpectedly taken hostage by two escaped prison inmates!



Mackenzie eventually opens-up to her one-time lover, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



After finding out that her brother Dean and his girlfriend Ziggy are expecting a second child together, Mackenzie has started to feel broody!



But she has no idea how Levi is going to feel about that.

Is Levi ready to become a daddy?

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is feeling spooked after Eliza Sherwood's (Martha Kate Morgan) latest veiled threat.



Is Marilyn going to become Eliza's next target?



Unsure if she is safe at Summer Bay House, Marilyn accepts an offer from friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) to come and stay at her beach house.



Marilyn has tried to warn Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) about foster teenager Eliza's dark side.

But so far, Roo just refuses to hear a bad word said against the troubled teenager.



However, will Roo open her eyes and start to see Eliza in a new light after making a chilling discovery in Eliza's bedroom?

