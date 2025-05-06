Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie wants a baby!
Airs Friday 16 May 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) hasn't been herself since returning from Queensland on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Mackenzie's boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), is worried about her.
After all, Mackenzie and Ziggy Astoni did have a terrifying experience when they were unexpectedly taken hostage by two escaped prison inmates!
Mackenzie eventually opens-up to her one-time lover, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).
After finding out that her brother Dean and his girlfriend Ziggy are expecting a second child together, Mackenzie has started to feel broody!
But she has no idea how Levi is going to feel about that.
Is Levi ready to become a daddy?
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is feeling spooked after Eliza Sherwood's (Martha Kate Morgan) latest veiled threat.
Is Marilyn going to become Eliza's next target?
Unsure if she is safe at Summer Bay House, Marilyn accepts an offer from friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) to come and stay at her beach house.
Marilyn has tried to warn Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) about foster teenager Eliza's dark side.
But so far, Roo just refuses to hear a bad word said against the troubled teenager.
However, will Roo open her eyes and start to see Eliza in a new light after making a chilling discovery in Eliza's bedroom?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
