Home and Away spoilers: Dean and Ziggy are back!

There's a family reunion for Mackenzie and her brother Dean in Queensland on Home and Away!

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) and his long-time girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), are back on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



The popular characters were last seen on screen in 2023 when they left Summer Bay with their baby daughter Izzy and moved to Queensland.



So when Dean's sister Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), pack their bags for a holiday getaway to North Queensland, Levi wants to finally meet Dean.



But is this really a good idea?



While the couple get a friendly welcome from Ziggy, hot-headed Dean refuses to shake Levi's hand!



Dean is clearly not a fan of the man who originally cheated on his wife and started an affair with Mackenzie while she was still his hospital patient!

Uh-oh.



Is Mackenzie and Levi's dream getaway about to turn into a miserable nightmare?

Levi immediately gets on the WRONG side of Dean on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Back in Summer Bay, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) attempts to get his relationship with girlfriend Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) back on track.



Mali is ready to serve up a home-cooked meal as a surprise for Abigail.



However, his romantic plans go to ruin when Abigail works late at Salt and ignores his phone calls.



Is Abigail deliberately trying to avoid Mali?

PLUS, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan) is given another chance at the youth program.



Eliza even starts to unexpectedly bond with Scott (Finnian James), who she previously punched!



However, when Scott wants to see Eliza's new phone, the foster teenager becomes defensive and violently lashes out again...

Is Mali's girlfriend Abigail trying to avoid him on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5