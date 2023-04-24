Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy and Dean LEAVE Summer Bay!
Airs Friday 5 May 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), are leaving Summer Bay and moving to Queensland... or are they on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Dean has had a change of heart about leaving.
He doesn't want to abandon his sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), who is struggling to deal with her boyfriend, Gabe Miller (Akos Armont), being terminally-ill with cancer.
However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, straight-talking Izzy takes matters into her own hands...
She breaks the news that they are moving to Queensland, so that Dean can be closer to his young son, Jai.
Ziggy knows that Dean won't go ahead with the move unless he gets Mackenzie's blessing.
Will Mackenzie put her own fears aside and give Dean her blessing to go and be with Jai?
Will it be the end of an era as Ziggy and Dean leave the place that they first met and fell in love?
Handkerchiefs at the ready for this totes emosh episode!
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Meanwhile, Gabe has the challenge of chemotherapy ahead of him.
Mackenzie decides to bite the bullet and fully commit herself to their relationship.
WHAT does Mackenzie ask Gabe to do?
After seeing all the family drama happening between Dean and Mackenzie, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) steps-up for his buddy, Dean.
Mali reckons Dean needs to go and spend time with BOTH his kids in Queensland.
Mali will be there for Mackenzie if she needs it.
Will Mali's kind offer of friendship for Mackenzie help convince Dean that he's making the right move?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.