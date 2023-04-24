Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy and Dean LEAVE Summer Bay!

Ziggy and Dean pack their bags and leave Summer Bay for a new life in Queensland on Home and Away!

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), are leaving Summer Bay and moving to Queensland... or are they on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Dean has had a change of heart about leaving.



He doesn't want to abandon his sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), who is struggling to deal with her boyfriend, Gabe Miller (Akos Armont), being terminally-ill with cancer.



However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, straight-talking Izzy takes matters into her own hands...



She breaks the news that they are moving to Queensland, so that Dean can be closer to his young son, Jai.



Ziggy knows that Dean won't go ahead with the move unless he gets Mackenzie's blessing.



Will Mackenzie put her own fears aside and give Dean her blessing to go and be with Jai?



Will it be the end of an era as Ziggy and Dean leave the place that they first met and fell in love?



Handkerchiefs at the ready for this totes emosh episode!



Mackenzie is heartbroken over Dean's plans to leave the Bay on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Gabe has the challenge of chemotherapy ahead of him.



Mackenzie decides to bite the bullet and fully commit herself to their relationship.



WHAT does Mackenzie ask Gabe to do?



After seeing all the family drama happening between Dean and Mackenzie, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) steps-up for his buddy, Dean.



Mali reckons Dean needs to go and spend time with BOTH his kids in Queensland.

Mali will be there for Mackenzie if she needs it.



Will Mali's kind offer of friendship for Mackenzie help convince Dean that he's making the right move?

Mali steps-up to support Dean on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

