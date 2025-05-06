Home and Away spoilers: Will Ziggy and Mackenzie ESCAPE?

There's danger in store for Ziggy and Mackenzie as the Queensland drama continues on Home and Away...

Time is running out for Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) and Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



The women realise that escaped prison imate, Roscoe Mulhern (Sam Parsonson), doesn't intend to let them live to tell the tale...



Having already turned on his "buddy", Todd Reinhardt (Conor Merrigan-Turner), what does desperate Roscoe have in store for Ziggy and Mackenzie?



Can the women find a way to outsmart Roscoe before he manages to reach the border and make a run for it?



Meanwhile, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) interrogate Todd and find out where Roscoe is heading with Ziggy and Mackenzie.



But will the men catch-up to fugitive Roscoe in time as the Queensland episodes of the Aussie soap reach an exciting finale?

Dean and Levi remain on the trail of Ziggy and Mackenzie on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Back in Summer Bay, Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is getting ready for her FINAL shift at Yabbie Creek Police Station.



The time has come for Rose to pursue her ambition of becoming a Police Detective in the city.



Before she goes, Rose wants some friendly closure with her ex-boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).



Rose pressures Mali to admit his true feelings for his current girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto).



Could it be that Mali is in love again?



Things go full circle with Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) stepping-up to replace Rose at the Police Station.



But will there be any last-minute drama before Rose drives away from the Bay?

FLASHBACK! Remember when Rose first arrived in Summer Bay and took a fancy to copper Cash on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5