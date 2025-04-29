Home and Away spoilers: There's DANGER for Ziggy and Mackenzie!
Airs Friday 9 May 2025 at 6:30pm on 5STAR.
Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) has agreed to give Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) another chance on Home and Away (6:30pm- see our TV Guide for listings)
Dean realises he's at risk of a major fallout with his sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), if he doesn't try and make an effort during their roadtrip in Queensland.
However, Dean seems to find EVERY excuse to find fault with Levi, despite the doctor's attempt to build a bond.
After Dean accuses Levi of letting his eyes linger on Ziggy during a boat trip, things go from bad to worse...
Later, Dean storms off during dinner, leading girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) to read him the riot act (again!) over his rude behaviour.
However, will Dean leave it too late to make amends with both his sister and his girlfriend?
While Dean and Levi are off having an attempted peace talk, Ziggy and Mackenzie are confronted by two escaped prison inmates!
Dean and Levi return to the car park just in time to see the women taken captive by the criminals...
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) has been feeling paranoid and judged since she returned to Summer Bay from a stay at a rehab clinic.
After ditching her beach house lodger, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris), Irene finds herself at Salt... where she is tempted to order an alcoholic drink!
Salt employee Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is worried about Irene and gets her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), to step in.
Cash offers to walk Irene back home.
But she is clearly struggling with the shame of her situation.
Can Irene keep her cravings under control now that she is back in the Bay, with reminders all around her of what went wrong before?
