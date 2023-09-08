Elise Gatien's age and everything you need to know about the Virgin River star

Canadian actress Elise Gatien was one of the new additions to the Virgin River season 5 cast who became a potential love interest for Dan Brady (Ben Hollingsworth).

Virgin River season 5 is back with more small-town drama that impacted the lives of some of our much-loved characters.

Surprising new relationships, a devastating wildfire and a dangerous drug ring were just some of the problems that arose in the sleepy town — but with new drama comes new characters.

Elise Gatien is a big part of the series, but who is the actress, and where have you seen her before? We have answers to all the questions about Elise Gatien including her age, birthday and other projects she's starred in.

Elise Gatien's age

Elise Gatien is 35 years old.

When is Elise Gatien's birthday?

Elise was born on July 14, 1988.

Who does Elise Gatien play in Virgin River season 5?

Elise plays Lark, a single mother whose six year old daughter Hazel disappears into the woods as a huge wildfire rages across Virgin River.

As everyone flees the commotion, Brady bumps into a terrified Lark and manages to save her daughter Hazel.

Their chance encounter comes at a time where Brady's relationship with Brie Sheridan (Zibby Allen) is on the verge of downfall and the pair soon form a connection over their troubled backgrounds.

While Lark seems to understand and relate to Brady on a deeper level, it didn't stop him from fighting to save his relationship with Brie. However, he soon realizes that they don't have a future together and starts to turn over a new page of his love story by going on a date with Lark.

With their relationship blossoming, it's possible that Lark will become a new love interest for Brady.

How tall is Elise Gatien?

Elise Gatien is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) tall.

What else has she starred in?

Elise is known for her role as Candice 'CJ' Ward in the series Tower Prep, as well as for playing Maggie Rennie in Ghost Wars, Corinne in iZombie, Mia Dearden in Smallville and Jennie Plum in Supernatural.

She has also appeared in The Engagement Back-Up, Love and Where to Find It, Colony, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days and had a minor role in Fifty Shades of Grey.

Virgin River season 5 is available to watch on Netflix now.