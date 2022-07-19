Virgin River season 4 release date and time it drops on Netflix wherever you are

Virgin River is finally returning to Netflix very soon; here's when it drops where you are.

Virgin River season 4 (opens in new tab) will offer up even more small-town drama (you can read a plot summary later in this article). What's more, the fourth season is 12 episodes long, making this the longest series of Virgin River yet.

It's only been a year since we were last in the idyllic town of Virgin River, but the wait is nearly over. The fourth series of Netflix's hit romantic drama hits the streaming service in the US on Wednesday, July 20.

All 12 episodes will be available to stream on Netflix at 3 am ET / 12 am PT, so if you're planning to binge the show you'll be staying up late.

Meanwhile, UK viewers will be able to stream the show from 8 am, and Virgin River fans in Hawaii and Alaska will be able to stream the show a little early as the show arrives on Tuesday evening in both regions!

Here's a full breakdown of when Virgin River season 4 hits Netflix all around the world:

Hawaii: 9 pm HST on Tuesday, July 19

Alaska: 11 pm AKDT on Tuesday, July 19

US (West Coast): 12 am PT on Wednesday, July 20

US (Mountain Time): 1 am MT on Wednesday, July 20

US (Midwest): 2 am CT on Wednesday, July 20

US (East Coast): 3 am ET on Wednesday, July 20

Brazil: 4 am BRT on Wednesday, July 20

England: 8 am BST on Wednesday, July 20

France: 9 am CEST on Wednesday, July 20

Germany: 9 am CEST on Wednesday, July 20

Italy: 9 am CEST on Wednesday, July 20

Spain: 9 am CEST on Wednesday, July 20

Israel: 10 am IDT on Wednesday, July 20

South Africa: 9 am SAST on Wednesday, July 20

Dubai, UAE: 11 am GST on Wednesday, July 20

India: 12:30 pm IST on Wednesday, July 20

South Korea: 4 pm KST on Wednesday, July 20

Japan: 4 pm KST on Wednesday, July 20

Sydney, Australia: 5 pm AEST on Wednesday, July 20

What's the plot?

In Virgin River, we find Mel overjoyed with her pregnancy, but she doesn't quite know whether her new baby belongs to her dead husband, Mark, or Jack. Jack is doing his best to support her, but the question of the baby's paternity is starting to get to him.

As if that wasn't trouble enough, a handsome new doctor has arrived on the scene, and he's looking to start a family of his own.

Meanwhile, Hope is still recovering from her car accident and the lingering effects of her brain injury. Brie also finds herself growing closer to Mike whilst she's being drawn into Calvin's criminal activities. Preacher's also forging a new romantic connection, but he's also hoping to be reunited with Christopher and Paige in the future.