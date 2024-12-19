Virgin River season 6 episode 1 recap: What is Mel's father's big secret and is he going to die?

Virgin River season 6 picks up right before Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding, but it's not all love hearts for the couple because this season also promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.

Here is everything that happened in Virgin River season 6 episode 1...

The first episode of the new season opens with Jack walking Mel to her wedding dress fitting in town and we discover it is only three weeks until their big day. Jack teases Mel that he has booked them a surprise car for the wedding, and tries to sneak a peak at her dress as they arrive at the bridal shop. After Mel manages to get rid of Jack, telling him he can't see her dress until she is walking down the aisle, Brie and the sewing circle ladies are all waiting for her inside.

As they drink champagne the shop owner tells Mel her dress is here and she excitedly tries it on to show her friends... however, there is disaster when the dress isn't the one that Mel ordered. There has been a mix-up at the store and now Mel can't get her dream dress becasue there isn't enough time to get it made before the wedding. But the sewing circle team are at her rescue, telling the bride-to-be that they can use their expertise to turn the wrong dress into the right one. Phew!

At the fitting, the women all ask if her newly-found father, Everett Reid is going to come to the wedding, and Mel says that he is. A flashback then takes us back to the Christmas special in Virgin River season 5 where Everett tells Mel that he has something important to say to her. After waiting all this time to find out what big thing Everett had to say to his daughter, we discover that he isn't liked in the town and that the secret is that he and Vernon Mullins (AKA Doc) don't get on becasue of things Everett has done in his past. Mel is shocked that her biological father and the man she looks up to as a father figure have a shared history and don't get along.

There is disaster at Mel's wedding dress fitting. (Image credit: Netflix)

In the present day we see Jack and Preacher working on the barn for the wedding, and it is almost ready, along with the house that Jack and Mel have built on Lilly's farm. Jack and Preacher are finishing the roof on the barn as they talk about Preacher's duties as best man and how he needs to sort Jack's bachelor party. Jack is more concerned about Preacher's trial for Wes's murder - something we know he didn't do, but he is covering for his ex, Paige, who is still out of town.

In Jack's Bar, Brie is working on Preacher's case as his lawyer when Kaya comes in and asks her for an honest opinion on Preacher's chances of going down for murder. Brie tells her that a lot of the evidence against Preacher is circumstantial and that she thinks he will be fine.

Hope is at the clinic with Doc, who is seeing a doctor about his clinical trial. They're thrilled when he is told that the trial is working and he has clear vision again.

At Jack and Mel's cabin, they are getting ready to have dinner with Mel's father for the first time, and it is clear she is nervous about it. She wants to ask Everett about her mom, hoping that whatever he can tell her will give her inspiration as a way to include her mom in their wedding day. At the meal Mel and Jack get to know Everett better and Mel loves hearing about her grandparents and her dad's past. But when she finds out he was in a band and made records, he clams up a bit as his breathing gets labored and the nurse in Mel is worried. Everett brushes off Mel's concerns but when she asks about her mom, he shuts down the conversation instantly.

At the fire station, Kaia is boxing with Brady and she asks him about what sort of man Preacher is. Brady tells her that although he and Preacher haven't always seen eye to eye, Preacher is a good man and has a great lawyer. Kaia asks how Brady managed to mess things up with Brie, and he tells her that he lied to her when he should have been honest.

Over at Doc and Hope's house, Lizzie is not enjoying her pregnancy and is desperate to eat breakfast but is meant to be fasting because she has her gestational diabetes test that day. Meanwhile, Donny has been pulling an all-nighter with his studying for a biology exam.

Lizzie and Donny are excited to be parents. (Image credit: Netflix)

At the clinic, Doc and Mel talk about the fact Cameron has left to get back with his ex-fiance as Muriel walks in. She tells them not to worry about her because she is fine. While Mel checks Lizzie over at the newly-opened birthing clinic, Muriel explains to Doc that while she is sad things didn't work out with Cameron, her time with him has made her realize she is ready for romance.

At lunchtime at the clinic, Mel tries to talk to Doc about her father's breathing difficulties but he doesn't react well to the mention of Everett's name and says that he could never work out what was going on in his mind. Mel goes to see her father, still worried about him, and is concerned when she finds he is still struggling to breathe. He refuses to go to the clinic, but when he collapses he lets Mel take him to her work to get Doc to check him over. At first, Doc seems shocked to see Everett after all this time, but he quickly snaps into doctor mode and after some tests, Mel tells her father that it wasn't a heart attack and he isn't going to die, but instead, he suffered an Atrial Fibrillation which means he needs a small procedure to get his heart back running normally.

Meanwhile, Hope is helping the fire team clear debris from the roads so that they can start a controlled fire and prevent another devastating inferno like in season 5. As they are clearing the shrubbery Hope sees a horse in the distance and it is Sugar, Lilly's horse who has been missing since the fires. He is in a bad way and has wire cutting into his legs, and Brady helps free him.

Preacher's court case is getting closer and Jack tries to talk some sense into his best friend, telling him that no one would judge him if he brought Paige into this. But Preacher refuses to do that to her and Christopher... and is convinced that he isn't going to jail for a crime he didn't commit, but Jack isn't sure.

That evening Brady asks Lark to the bar on a date and he has good news... he has had the insurance payout from losing his cabin and the lumberyard in the fire, and they're both thrilled. Brady wants to celebrate, not knowing that Lark is hiding something. He shows her a garage he wants to buy with the money, telling her it was always his dream to fix motorbikes and that he would like to teach Hazel to ride one day.

Jack and Preacher have a heart to heart on the wedding barn roof. (Image credit: Netflix)

As Jack and Mel practice their wedding dance in the barn, their dance teacher turns up and tells them they have a lot of work to do. But Jack is worried about Preacher's trial starting the next day. After the lesson, Hope turns up with Sugar the horse and asks if he can stay in the barn while he gets better, Jack doesn't seem to mind, but Mel isn't overly enthusiastic about having a horse staying in her wedding barn, even if it is only temporarily!

Early the next morning Jack gets up and sneaks out of the house, wanting to work on the barn roof before going to court for Preacher's trial. But when he gets to the farm, Preacher has had the same idea and is already working on the roof. They have a heart-to-heart about the day ahead, and Preacher finally lets his guard down and admits that he is scared.

At the clinic, Doc finds a card on his desk signed by everyone in the town to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his clinic. He walks into the next room where lots of his friends and family are hiding for a surprise party and he is happy and overwhelmed.

Later, Everett and Mel go for a walk, and he shows her the location by the river where Mel's mom took the photo of him when they first met. She is confused because Everett looks so young in the photo but he tells her that their love story started long before the letters she has read.

Lark visits Jimmy in prison. (Image credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, we discover more about Lark and her shady dealings with the mysterious Jimmy when she goes to visit him in prison. It turns out they are planning to screw Brady over for his insurance payout and as they kiss it turns out they are a couple, just like viewers suspected at the end of season 5.

Kaia and Jack head to the court and Preacher is already there for his trial, along with Mike and Brie. Brie has a quick meeting ahead of the trial starting and she is forced to break the bad news to Preacher and his friends that she has an updated version of the prosecution's witness list and they have added someone new... and it is Jack. They want Jack to testify against Preacher and everyone is stunned. Will he do it?

All episodes of Virgin River season 6 are available now on Netflix, along with all past seasons of the show.

