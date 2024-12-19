Virgin River season 6 episode 7 recap: Doc and Mel's fight leaves the wedding in tatters

Virgin River season 6 picks up right before Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding, but it's not all love hearts for the couple because this season also promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past. Now the wedding is almost here, but of course, there is more drama on the cards.

Here is everything that happened in Virgin River season 6 episode 7...

The seventh episode opens with Jack unable to sleep becasue of Calvin's threat about staying away from Charmaine and the twins playing on his mind. Mel tries to reassure him and they agree to talk to Brie to see if a restraining order is an option.

At Hope and Doc's house tensions still high between Lizzie and Donny after he tried to talk to her about their future and dealing with his Huntington's. As Doc heads off for work, he tells Hope that the medical board is talking to Cameron that day as part of the investigation and he hopes he says nice things about him.

Jack heads to Brie's house and asks about the restraining order and she says it is definitely an option. She asks Mike to keep an eye on Calvin and see if he is doing anything to break his deal with the police, while she and Jack head off to see Charmaine.

At the kids' playground, Brady finds Lark and Hazel so that he can return a tiara to Hazel that he found at his house. She is pleased to see him, but when Lark asks for a second chance, he says it is never going to happen.

Mel goes to see Everett and find out why he is avoiding her, he tells her that he doesn't like letting her down and came to explain at the movie drive-in but that he ran into Doc and the things he said made him think it would be better for him to stay out of Mel's life. She disagrees and asks him to go for a hike, but Everett has a better idea and says he has something to show her.

As they drive along a mountain road they come across a crash scene where cars have been caught up in a rock slide. There is pregnant Marley who needs checking over, before Mel heads to the cars trapped under the rubble with Everett and his first aid kit. Both are risking their own lives as rocks are still falling. The fire service is on the way as Mel treats patients in their cars while Everett helps keep everyone's spirits up by distracting them from the wait to be rescued. Doc turns up and is dismissive of Everett, surprising Mel with his harsh words, but there is no time to dwell as rocks are still falling and they're all in danger.

Mel goes into nurse mode when she finds injured people at a rock slide. (Image credit: Netflix)

With the wedding now just days away Hope is extra stressed with the planning, especially when she can't get a saddle on Sugar, which is a problem after she promised her ex, Roland, that he was tame and you could ride him. She gets Jack to help with the horse while she goes to the bar and isn't impressed with the sewing circle's efforts towards Jack and Mel's big day. Things only get worse when Hope and Lizzie pick up the wedding order of services and there is a hilarious spelling error.

Restaurateur Jamie arrives at the bar and samples Preacher's wedding menu, he is stressing about it being perfect, but she says he has already achieved that and he's happy.

Back at the crash site the firefighters arrive and start freeing people trapped, but when Mel wants to move a man who has a neck injury, Doc lays into her about asking too many questions and is rude, leaving Mel upset and Everett steps in to defend his daughter.

Brady manages to get one of the crash victims, Pauline, out of danger after his team cuts off the roof of her car, but she gets stressed seeing him, telling everyone that her husband died becasue of his dodgy dealings at the lumber yard. Brady tries to explain that he was trying to help Jeb, but she won't listen and starts coughing up blood... Doc races over and realizes she has a collapsed lung and has to fight to save her.

Meanwhile, Jack and Brie are still with Sugar, trying to get a saddle on him when Jack asks when Brie is going to marry Mike. She tells him she is a horrible person and admits that she slept with Brady - and Jack is shocked. She explains how it happened and he asks if she is still suffering after her attack and is stopping herself from being happy. The siblings open up and Jack tells her that he also struggles to sleep becasue of post-traumatic stress after being in the Marines and they both feel better after talking.

Jack is shocked when Brie tells him she slept with Brady. (Image credit: Netflix)

Back at the crash site, the emergency services are finishing up and Doc dashes off, his attitude confusing Mel. But Everett still wants to show Mel what they were driving to when they found the crash and they head off in his car. Meanwhile, Brady goes to see Lark and tells her that he really wants to trust her and is willing to give her a second chance.

Meanwhile, Mike and Brie have dinner and they seem back on track, while Jack manages to train Sugar and is riding him when Mel gets back to the farm. She is impressed with his horse-taming ways and tells him she has something to show him. They head to a meadow where Everett took Mel that afternoon, and it is full of wildflowers that Sarah planted when she was in Virgin River with Everett in the 70s. In a flashback we see her planting the seeds while they have a picnic together and in the present day, Mel tells Jack that her father has agreed to walk her down the aisle and that they need to pick some of her mom's flowers for the wedding.

Everett takes Mel to a meadow that her mom planted. (Image credit: Netflix)

The next day, Mel goes to see Doc at the clinic before the wedding rehearsal dinner and pretends to be checking on how Pauline is doing, who is stable, but really she is checking on Doc.

She tells him she has seen him deal with a lot over the years and he always keeps his cool, but yesterday he yelled and that isn't like him. He tells her about Dr Hayes and the investigation, but he isn't willing to share the details and wants her to focus on the wedding.

Mel asks if it was Everett being there that put Doc in an uncharacteristically bad mood the day before but he says no and wants to know what Everett said about their run-in at the movie drive-in. He isn't surprised that Everett didn't tell Mel about the boy who died and Doc says he is just looking out for Mel becasue he cares for her. But Mel is fed up with not knowing why Everett and Doc don't get along and lashes out, telling Doc he isn't her father and she doesn't need protecting, which hurts Doc and he hits back, telling her that she is just his nurse and not on the rota for that day, so to get out.

What is Doc hiding and will he and Mel make up before the wedding?

All episodes of Virgin River season 6 are available now on Netflix, along with all past seasons of the show.

