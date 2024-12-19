Virgin River season 6 episode 5 recap: Doc reveals a shocking secret about Everett, but what are they hiding?

Virgin River season 6 picks up right before Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding, but it's not all love hearts for the couple because this season also promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past.

Here is everything that happened in Virgin River season 6 episode 5...

The fifth episode of Virgin River opens with Mel waking the morning after the night of her bachelorette party, and she is happy to see Jack has left her a hangover care package. But before she has time to nurse her headache Jack is on the phone and tells her his dad is in town and wants to take them for lunch - and she is to invite Everett, too.

Jack is helping Hope set up for the drive-in movie night, which is raising money for the Wildfire Relief Fund, before dashing off to meet his dad. But when Lizzie puts up a poster for Love Story Hope panics becasue it is about someone dying from cancer and she is worried about what Muriel will think, so tells Lizzie they have to get a new movie and fast.

Meanwhile, Preacher is getting ready for his first day of community service. He has chosen to work with the fire service, which means Kaia will be his boss!

Brie is also nursing a hangover, and as Mike brings her a cup of recovery coffee, Brady calls, probably to talk about the flirty voicemail she left the night before. Mike heads off to see his friends Zeke and Todd from the bachelor party before they head home, so Brie calls Brady back and they have a very awkward conversation skirting around the elephant in the room that is Brie's voicemail.

Mel arrives to collect Everett for their lunch with Jack and his dad, but before they go she asks him if he would walk her down the aisle at the wedding - he is surprised, thinking that Doc would be doing it, but is pleased to be asked and says yes. At lunch, things are going well until talk turns to family and the past and Everett looks left out of the conversation. Mel then asks Everett to sing the song he wrote for her mom at the wedding, but she is disappointed when he says his performing days are behind him.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Doc and Denny are thrown into the deep end when a patient called Henry has a fall at home and ends up with swelling on the brain, but the ambulance is more than half an hour away. In the end, Doc has no choice but to drill into Henry's head to relieve the pressure and Denny is there every step of the way to help.

Meanwhile, Hope is having trouble trying to get the movie changed for the drive-in that evening, especially when she can't tell anyone why she wants it changed. In the end, she tells Bert, who is running the evening, about Muriel's potential cancer and he tells her to be scared with Muriel, not try and shield her from it. Muriel arrives and asks why Hope is trying to change the movie, and the sewing circle women tell her about the fact someone died from cancer in it, oblivious to Muriel's current health scare. She decides this is time to tell her friends what she is going through and everyone rallies around her, promising their friendship and support before giving her a big group hug.

Jack and Mel enjoy the movie drive-in. (Image credit: Netflix)

At the prison, Lark is there to visit Jimmy and it is clear that she is falling for Brady and is stuck between working against him and falling in love with him. But her secret is about to be exposed because Brie is also at the jail for visiting hours to meet a potential witness for a new case. She sees Lark with Jimmy and knows something isn't right.

Jack is trying on wedding suits with her dad in town while Mel drops Everett back home. He thanks her for lunch but she wants to know why he is so quiet. However, he isn't ready to talk and gets out of the car. Mel wants answers though and grills him into confessing he is finding being her father and trying to fit into her life overwhelming.

Everett has a confession for Mel. (Image credit: Netflix)

At the hospital, Doc is getting an update on Henry who has been bought in after his emergency burr hole procedure. Cody, Henry's son, thanks Doc for saving his dad's life but before Doc can leave the Cheif Medical Officer, Doctor Oliver Hayes, arrives to talk to Doc, telling him that he didn't have the authority for the burr hole procedure and that he is going to be opening an investigation into his actions. Doc is stunned, reminding Doctor Hayes that he saved the man's life, but he isn't listening and tells him that he will have to answer to the medical board, leaving Doc concerned.

At the drive-in movie evening, everyone is getting ready for the film while Mel tells Jack about her afternoon with Everett and how she feels bad for putting pressure on him to be part of her life, but Jack reassures her that it will all work out okay in the end.

Preacher and Kaia are loved up at the movie drive-in. (Image credit: Netflix)

Brady is closing up the bar so he can meet Lark at the movie night when Brie turns up to talk to him. She is nervous but explains that she saw Lark visiting Jimmy Davis at the prison and he is shocked but not as surprised as when Brie then tells him that Jimmy is Hazel's father and she knows because she asked one of the guards and he said that 'Lark is Jimmy's girl'.

The penny drops for Brady that he was right to be suspicious about Lark and that she has been playing him for money. He gets angry and tells Brie to leave, but she says she is sorry but couldn't not tell him what she saw and soon he gets upset. Brie comforts him and they end up kissing before one thing leads to another and they end up having sex on the pool table in the bar... just as we then see Lark on the phone to Jimmy, ending things with him and telling him that what she has with Brady is real and that she loves him.

At the end of the episode, everyone at the drive-in is sobbing over the sad ending of Love Story when Everett turns up to clear the air with Mel. Mel's already left but Doc sees him and it is clear there is still a big secret between them. Everett tells Doc he is surprised that he's jot already told Mel what happened all those years ago, and Doc says it isn't his place to tell Mel what sort of man her father is, but one thing he does know is that a boy is dead becasue of him. But who died? And how?

All episodes of Virgin River season 6 are available now on Netflix, along with all past seasons of the show.

We also have a best shows on Netflix guide if you want more series to watch.