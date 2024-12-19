Virgin River season 6 episode 4 recap: what shocking secret is revealed at Mel's bachelorette party?

Virgin River season 6 picks up right before Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding, but it's not all love hearts for the couple because this season also promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past.

Here is everything that happened in Virgin River season 6 episode 4...

The fourth episode opens with Jack and Mel getting ready for the bachelor and bachelorette parties. Mel is thrilled when a bright pink stretch limo arrives to pick her up, while Kaia and Brie put the finishing touches on the da. The limo collects Mel's sister, Joey before heading to get Kaia and Brie, who officially get the party started.

While Muriel arrives to see Hope and tells her about the biopsy appointment, asking her to come with her, Lark and Brady are having lunch. Brady decides to confront Lark about what Frank said, and Lark covers her shock at being caught out and pretends that she is cross with her mom for drinking and makes him feel bad for doubting her.

At the clinic Doc briefs Donny on their next patient, Greg O'Neill, a 62-year-old with stage 3 Parkinson's. Doc is worried about the patient's condition having an effect on Donny who is living with Huntington's. His wife Glaydis is worried about Greg's condition deteriorating and Doc tries to help, but it is clear that Gerg's words have struck a chord with Denny.

Mel's sister, Joey, arrives for the party. (Image credit: Netflix)

As the bachelor party gets ready for a paintballing session, the bachelorette party is well underway at a bottomless brunch... but when Kaia reveals that both Joey and Brie are maid and matron of honor, Joey is put out. Later, when their axe-throwing afternoon doesn't seem to be going down well with Joey, Mel decides that they should do something that her sister would have picked for the day and they head to a bar, which is much more up urban Joey's street.

At Jack's bar Hope is worrying about Muriel since her biopsy and she tells her she is fine and to stop fussing... instead, they decide to embrace life and celebrate their friendship by having wine with the sewing circle instead of moping.

Ricky goes to see Lizzie and apologizes for the way he reacted when he found out she was pregnant, but she tells him it is fine and soon admits that she is scared about being a mom but doesn't feel she can tell Denny becasue he seems so excited about the baby. He reassures her and says the fact she is worrying about being a good mom means she already is one.

At the clinic, Denny is thinking about the couple they had in earlier and with his Huntington's on his mind Doc finds him researching long-term care plans. Denny is adamant he won't be a burden on Lizzie when he gets older and tells Doc that becasue of this he doesn't think he and Lizzie should get married.

The bachelor party gets underway. (Image credit: Netflix)

In town the bachelorette party is well underway but as Mel and Joey hit the karaoke, Kaia gets a message from the stripper they booked for Mel and they realize that their voicemail canceling him didn't get through and he's about to turn up at Jack's bar. Meanwhile, the sewing circle women are still drinking and reminiscing about their past romances when a police officer turns up asking which one of them is Mel. Realizing he is a stripper, Muriel pretends she is Mel and everyone cheers as the show starts!

At the bachelor party talk turns to how they all got beaten by a gang of teenagers at paintballing when Mike jokes that they would have won if 'Brady hadn't gone rogue again'. Brady doesn't take kindly to the comment and the men start arguing and almost get kicked out of the restaurant when they start fighting. Jack tells them they are all messed up becasue of the war but that they need to stop letting the past get to them becasue they are lucky they are home and alive.

At the bar, Mel and Joey have a heart-to-heart about the fact Joey is upset and she drops a bombshell on her sister, admitting it has been hard seeing Mel find her biological dad becasue it has brought up things about their mom that they didn't know before. Joey admits she is worried she is losing her sister, and Mel is stunned but assures her that is never going to happen.

Ricky gets invited to the game of football. (Image credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, things have perked up at the bachelor party and the men have all headed off to play football - something they used to do in their downtime in the Marines. To make him feel like one of the gang, Jack invites Ricky along to show him that being in the Marines has its happy times, too.

At the bachelorette party Kaia has been taking the mickey out of Brie after she got Brady and Mike mixed up earlier in the day, but Brie is adamant that Mike is the man for her. But when she gets drunk she leaves a flirty voicemail saying how much she is thinking about the person... but instead of sending it to Mike, she sends it to Brady, just as Brady is getting home from the bachelor party and telling Lark that he is falling in love with her. Awkward!

Meanwhile, Mel arrives home drunk and tells Jack about her night and how she is disappointed that she didn't get her stripper... so, not wanting to have a disappointed bride-to-be on his hands, Jack decides he will put on his own show for her, and she is thrilled!

All episodes of Virgin River season 6 are available now on Netflix, along with all past seasons of the show.

