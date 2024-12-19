Virgin River season 6 episode 8 recap: Doc and Everett's dark secret is finally revealed - but what have they been hiding?

Virgin River season 6 picks up right before Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding, but it's not all love hearts for the couple because this season also promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past. Now the wedding is almost here, but of course, there is more drama on the cards as Everett and Doc's secret is revealed.

Here is everything that happened in Virgin River season 6 episode 8...

The eighth episode picks up right where the previous one ended, with Mel still fuming after her fight with Doc. She tells Jack that she has uninvited Doc to the wedding, and he is shocked that things have got this far, and she tells him they need to find someone else to do the reading that Doc was meant to be doing.

Meanwhile, preparations for the wedding are underway at the farm, with Hope in her element as she yells orders at everyone through a megaphone. Jack arrives and tells her they have a problem with Doc and Mel - and they agree to do some meddling to get them both talking again. Meanwhile, at Brie's house, Mike says he left his deodorant at the motel and Brie says to save him from bringing his things back and forth he should just move in and he's thrilled.

At the wedding boat, Mel arrives with the flowers from her mom's meadow and is shocked to see Preacher there, who is closely followed out of the kitchen by Kaia and Hannah. It turns out the boat had a power failure overnight and all the food for the pre-wedding meal is spoiled. Preacher tells the bride-to-be that he has got it all under control, but he is lying and they now need a whole new menu.

Hope turns up at the boat to tell Mel how sorry Doc is for all the things he says, but Mel quickly works out that Doc isn't sorry and didn't send Hope to see her. Meanwhile, Jack is at the clinic trying out his best puppy dog eyes on Doc, trying to get him to see that Mel does want him at the wedding, but he also isn't fooled and knows Hope put Jack up to this.

Brady goes to see Jimmy in prison and tells him that he knows all about his plan to get his hands on the insurance money, and winds him up by saying he is going to take good care of Lark and make sure Hazel doesn't go near scumbags like him. Jimmy lashes out and has to be restrained by prison guards as Brady walks away.

Lizzie and Donny have some big decisions to make. (Image credit: Netflix)

As Donny and Lizzie argue over paint colours for the nursery, still not in a good place after their fight about getting the baby tested for Huntington's once she is here, Muriel is helping the sewing circle women put the finishing touches on Mel's wedding dress. They ask her about how things are going with Walt, and she tells them they are going well - and also updates them on the biopsy results. They are all sad to hear she has breast cancer and vow to stand by her while she fights it.

Meanwhile, Preacher is coming up with a new recipe and decides to use all the rice that won't be used to throw over the bride and groom at the wedding (after Hope banned it) to make paella. Hannah and Kaia are on hand to help and soon they have a new menu and a new plan.

Jack is trying to get Mel to talk to Doc when Joey and Everett arrive with the coffees. They have finally met and seem to be getting along well - just as Hope calls and Jack has to talk to her in secret as they plan their next move in getting Doc and Mel to talk to one another. They move the wedding rehearsal to the playhouse instead of the farm, and Mel goes along with it after Jack gives her a random reason for the relocation. Everyone turns up and Hope is in her element once again as she organizes everyone

Meanwhile, Brie and Jack's parents have arrived for the wedding and although they have been divorced for years they are getting along well. Amelia asks Brie and Mike when they are getting married and Brie tells her mom to take things one step at a time, but does reveal that she has asked Mike to move in with her.

Doc dashes into the playhouse, having been told there is a medical emergency... but he isn't best pleased when he finds out this is another of Hope's meddling moments and she has tricked him there to talk to Mel. They both refuse to apologize and Mel says that she wants Doc there but she can't understand why he won't see past whatever went on in the past with Everett for her. They end up arguing again and Everett tries to intervene, but before he can, Mel's phone rings, and she is called to a real medical emergency... and once again we are left STILL not knowing what happened between Everett and Doc all those years ago!

Donny and Lizzie try talking through their problems and while they can both see the situation from each other's point of view, they are finding it hard to move past the fact they both want different things for their future. Donny wants to get organized and have a plan for when he is unwell later in life, while Lizzie wants to live in the moment and doesn't want to test their baby when she is born... preferring to be in the dark than have her worst fears confirmed that she could outlive both Donny and their daughter. In the end, the pair talk again and Lizzie finally agrees to test their daughter, but only after they have got to know her.

At the clinic, mom-to-be Marley is there with cramping and the couple adopting her baby are freaking out about what is wrong. Mel is calm and does an ultrasound to make sure all is okay. All is fine and it is just gas, and the adoptive dad apologizes to Mel for being so overprotective, telling her that even though the child isn't biologically his, he loves it so much, giving Mel food for thought.

Meanwhile, Lark has a surprise for Brady and takes him to a garage he was looking at online and tells him she has leased it for him for the first month, using all her savings to do so. She wants him to know how sorry she is for messing everything up and that he can trust her, and Brady is thrilled.

Lark has a surprise for Brady. (Image credit: Netflix)

Doc is at the cemetery laying flowers at a grave with Jordan Pullman, 1987 - 1999 engraved on it when Everett arrives and the pair talk and we finally find out what happened between them.

It turns out that after Sarah died Everett reached out to Mel's adoptive dad to be part of Mel's life, but he told him it would be too confusing for Mel to know that Everett was her biological dad. Everett was so upset that he tried to take his own life by driving his car into a tree. Doc was called to the scene and saved Everett's life, but while he was there, the young boy, Jordan, who was gravely ill, took a turn for the worst and died. Doc didn't realize that Everett's crash was deliberate and assumed he was joyriding, and has always believed that had he not been saving Everett's life then he could have got Jordan to the hospital and saved him. Now that Doc knows the truth, Everett uses the opportunity to thank him for saving his life, as although he wanted to die that night, had Doc not been there he wouldn't have ever had the chance to be a father to Mel now.

Jack and Mel are thrilled when Doc turns up at the pre-wedding dinner at the last moment. (Image credit: Netflix)

At the wedding boat, Mel is telling Jack how she wishes Doc was there and that she is sorry for taking his feelings for granted... just as Doc turns up and stops the boat from leaving the dock. As everyone settles down for their pre-wedding meal, Doc makes a heartfelt speech about Mel and Jack, second chances and new beginnings, hinting that he and Everett have made up and put the past behind them. Later Mel and Doc make up and they are back on track at last - hurrah!

After the pre-wedding party, Brie and Mike get home, only to find Brie's parents, Sam and Amelia in bed together, leading to Brie and Mike making a hasty exit to leave them to it!

Meanwhile, Jack shows Mel their new house that he is building on the farm and they decide to christen the new bedroom, not minding the fact it is still a building site.

Later that night, Everett is at home and he finally finishes the song that he wrote for Sarah... the same one that Mel asked him to sing at her wedding. But as he jots down the last of the lyrics he gets a pain in his arm and has a heart attack. He manages to call Mel, who is asleep at home and calls 911 before racing over there. Will she get to her father before it is too late?

All episodes of Virgin River season 6 are available now on Netflix, along with all past seasons of the show.

