Virgin River season 6 episode 3 recap: does Preacher go to prison for murder?

Virgin River season 6 picks up right before Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding, but it's not all love hearts for the couple because this season also promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past.

Here is everything that happened in Virgin River season 6 episode 3...

The third episode opens with Hope and Lizzie at the wedding barn with Mel and Jack, going through the final touches for their big day. Hope reveals she has invited the whole town, which is news to the bride and groom-to-be, while everyone chats about how well Sugar is looking now after Doc treated his infected wound.

After getting ready for court, Jack pops by the bar to collect some paperwork when Ricky walks in, back from Marine boot camp. Everyone is thrilled to see him, but then he drops the news that he is being deployed to the Middle East in a few weeks. Jack offers him support and tells him to come and talk to him at any time.

Everett and Mel walk along the river and catch up. Everett continues his story about how he and Sarah met and tells Mel that they did see each other again after the protest march becasue he came back to Virgin River and waited for Sarah, knowing that she would come and find him eventually. Mel asks why they didn't stay together and he admits that life pulled them apart a lot over the years and that after Sarah married Mel's dad he thought it was over for good, but one day she came back again.

In another flashback, we see the moment Sarah came back to find Everett in Virgin River, and in the present Everett tells Mel that he and Sarah were both in bad places at the time becasue she had just lost Chloe and was having trouble with Mel's dad. He says that this is the reunion that Mel was a result of. Everett says it was complicated but that her dad knew that he wasn't Mel's biological father but forgave Sarah for her affair. Everett explains the reason he let Sarah and Mel go is becasue he loved them both so much and that missing out on all of Mel's childhood is the hardest thing he has ever done.

At Paige's coffee stall, Ricky has come to find Lizzie and is surprised to see that she doesn't work there anymore. But that's nothing in comparison to the shock that she is pregnant. He is sad to realize how much has changed since he went away and they have a happy but slightly awkward reunion and as Lizzie walks away Ricky takes out a hipflask and has a drink.

Brady turns up with the fire brigade to save a young boy, Jake, who has fallen down a sinkhole. It is touch and go for a moment but they manage to get him out and Doc and Denny treat the boy for a broken arm.

At Preacher's trial, Brie calls him to the stand and he admits that he buried Wez's body in the woods but that he didn't kill him as he was already dead when he got to Paige's house. He goes on to say that Paige said it was an accident and that Wez fell down the stairs, but that he didn't call the police because Wez was the police and had convinced everyone that Paige wasn't the victim of abuse and that he was, which is why she ran.

At the clinic, Muriel asks Mel to check the lump on her breast and Mel sees something concerning and says they need to book her in for a biopsy to be safe. Muriel is understandably worried and says that it is a good job she canceled her date becasue now isn't a time to start anything new.

At the court, Jack uses a break in the trial to call Mel, who tells him that she has asked Everett to walk her down the aisle and all she has to do now is break the news to Doc. While they are talking, Charmaine comes out of the court, arguing with Calvin, the father of her twins. He is telling her that she can't keep him away from his boys, but Charmaine tells him that she just got sole custody and so yes, she can.

Doc and Denny are chatting after treating Jake and Denny tells his grandfather that seeing him at work in the local surgery has made him change his mind about being a hospital doctor and he wants to work in a community instead. Brady arrives and Doc thanks him for getting Jake out of the sinkhole, while Frank also thanks both of them. Frank asks after Lark and Hazel saying they were the lucky ones who have landed on their feet since the fire. But when Brady mentions that Lark's mother is gravely ill, Frank is confused and says he was playing cards with her only the other night and she was fine and even drank him under the table.

At the wedding barn, Jack is concerned to see Ricky pull up in his speeding truck which is veering all over the place, Ricky gets out telling Jack he is ready to talk about life in the Marines, but it is clear he is drunk as he's slurring his words. Jack is supportive and sits him down for that chat, where Ricky admits he is scared about being deployed, which Jack reassures him is completely normal. Ricky is surprised when Jack admits he was terrified when he was in the Marines but if he was strong enough to face it, then so is Ricky.

Back in court, Brie makes a final plea to the jury, her speech is heartfelt and now all they can do is wait for the jury to come back with their decision. While they are at home waiting, Brie tries it on with Mike, but he wants to talk about the things she said about abuse in her closing speech, knowing she was talking about her own ordeal. But Brie doesn't take him turning her down to talk well, even though he is trying to be supportive.

Finally, after a long wait, the jury comes back with a decision but it isn't as good as Preacher had hoped, because the jury is unable to make a unanimous decision and they are evenly split. In the end, Brie and the defense make a deal where Preacher gets 300 hours of community service for the disposal of human remains, but he is cleared of the murder charge. Everyone's thrilled and they head to Jack's bar to celebrate - and now that the trial is out of the way Preacher and Brie have decided they want to turn their attention to the bachelor and bachelorette parties!

Meanwhile, Mel corners Doc at the bar and tells him that she would like Everett to walk her down the aisle. He is upset but understands and tells her that he gets to be by her side every day and that is more important - and makes her promise to save her a dance at the wedding.

Lark arrives at the bar to meet Brady and Hazel and has an awkward exchange with Brie about Brady, before heading over to see her daughter. With what Frank said playing on his mind, Brady asks Lark how her mother is and suggests that they go and visit her, but Lark puts him off, making his suspicions deepen.

Later, Charmaine arrives and congratulates Preacher on the verdict, but outside, Calvin is hanging around in the dark, watching the bar. What is he up to?

