Virgin River season 6 episode 6 recap: a familiar face makes a surprise return

Virgin River season 6 picks up right before Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding, but it's not all love hearts for the couple because this season also promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past.

Here is everything that happened in Virgin River season 6 episode 6...

The sixth episode opens with Mel taking a morning run while Jack is rock climbing... they both have meetings about the wedding soon and so Jack cheekily says they could save time - and water - if they shower together!

After getting some more practise in for their wedding night they head to the meeting where Hope has everything running like clockwork, apart from getting a new home for Sugar the horse so that he isn't in the barn when they're trying to hold the wedding. Charmaine arrives to talk hair and make-up and is relaxed because they still have two weeks... however, her sleep-deprived baby brain means she has lost track and the wedding is actually only in four days.

Brady and Kaia are getting coffee when the bump into Brie and things are awkward between Brie and Brady after their night together. Kaia can sesne something is going on, but is too polite to say anything.

Meanwhile, Donny is talking about home health aides with Greg and Gladys O'Neill and he tells them all about the help they can get with his Parkinson's. They are grateful and tell him he will make a great doctor one day, while Doc knows this is all about Donny's own Huntington's and tells him they will work out his future together. Doc wants Lizzie to be included in the conversation, and eventually, Donny agrees.

Cameron arrives at the clinic and Donny and Doc are pleased to see him. He is there for the wedding that weekend, but also says he has had a call from Dr Hayes, the man trying to launch the investigation into Doc after he saved a man's life. Cameron tells Doc he only had good things to say about his time at the clinic, and while they are talking Muriel arrives for work and is shocked to see Cameron there.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mel and Jack go to apply for a marriage license but the woman behind the desk is a stickler for the rules and says that although they have all the paperwork on Mel's side, they need Jack's divorce papers despite it being 30 years since he last saw his ex, and she tells them she won't grant the license without them. They are shocked and realize they need to make a trip to see Jack's ex, and fast.

At the fire station, Kaia is testing Brady on his rescue knowledge but he is distracted and it doesn't take her long to work out that it has something to do with Brie. She jokes about them hooking up, not realizing that she has hit the nail on the head and she's shocked, especially when Brady admits he still has feelings for Brie, but he isn't sure if she feels the same.

Brie is hiding a huge secret from Mike. (Image credit: Netflix)

Hope arrives at her ex-husband, Roland's, ranch desperate for him to take in Sugar before the wedding. He is stunned to see her for the first time in decades and tells her he will only take the horse if she says sorry for leaving him without any warning or saying goodbye. She is reluctant but says sorry becasue she really needs Sugar out of the barn before Jack and Mel's wedding.

Cameron tries to talk to Muriel but her phone rings and it is the hospital with her biopsy results and she is devastated to hear she has breast cancer. Cameron is upset for her and says he knows some amazing oncologists and will call them right away, but Muriel is still trying to process the news and just wants him to sit with her.

At Jack's bar, Kaia comes in and tells Preacher that she found something out today but has been sworn to secrecy... but before she can say any more Brie and Mike come in and are celebrating because Mike got a promotion. They all make a toast to Mike just as Brady walks in, and Kaia can see that he is upset to see Mike and Brie together. Mike invites Brady to join them but he turns the offer down and says he is heading to bed for an early night.

At Jack's mom, Amelia's, house Mel is enjoying waffles for breakfast as Jack heads to see his ex, Mandy, to get the paperwork he needs for the marriage license. He asks Mel if she wants to go with him, but she jokes that watching his ex-girlfriend's twins (they are babysitting for Charmaine that evening) is enough for one day, she doesn't need to meet his wife from 30 years ago, too.

Lark arrives at Brady's to find him packing her things and she is upset when he breaks up with her, telling her that he knows about Jimmy being Hazel's father and that she has been lying to him all this time to get the insurance money from him. Lark admits that is how it started but now she knows Brady she is falling for him, but he doesn't believe anything she says and tells her to go.

Cameron returns just as Muriel gets bad news. (Image credit: Netflix)

At Mandy's house, Jack is grateful when she gives him the divorce papers that he needs, but she also gives him something else... a medal that was sent to her in error as she was still listed as Jack's home address. She apologizes for not giving it to him sooner but says at the time she was angry with him for enlisting without telling her. He says he is also sorry for joining the Marines sooner than he promised and Mandy admits that she was sure he was going to come home in a body bag and that is why she left him.

At Amelia's house, she is showing Mel old photos of Jack when they come across one of Jack and Mandy's wedding. Amelia explains that they were only 18 when they got married and although it was sweet, it wasn't going to last and the divorce was hard. She says that Mandy kept her sane while Jack was away with the Marines and Mel understands why the pair have kept in touch all these years.

Donny tries to talk to Lizzie about preparing for the future and the fact there isn't a facility for caring for those with Huntington's within a 6-hour drive of Virgin River. However, Lizzie is more interested in working out which baby monitor they need and doesn't want to listen when Donny suggests they get their baby girl tested for Huntington's when she is born.

Mel and Jack are babysitting Charmaine's twins when Mel finds Jack's medal that Mandy gave him, she asks him what it is for and he says he hasn't read the letter. She reads it to him, and it is a medal for bravery, which he downplays but she says he should be proud of.

Doc is looking through old files trying to look at anything Dr Hayes might bring up about his past for the investigation. Hope tells him that Jordan's death wasn't his fault, in fact, he wasn't even there when he died, but Doc says he should have been with him, and if he had, then he might not have had to go to the hospital where no one knew him or his condition. Hope points out that Doc always does the right thing, but he says that doesn't seem to count for anything these days.

Brady breaks up with Lark. (Image credit: Netflix)

After getting the twins to sleep, Mel writes a letter to her late husband, Mark's, family to put with her ring that she is planning to send back. Jack asks if she is sure she is ready to part with it, but she assures him that she is, but that she would like to keep Monroe as her middle name was a way to honor Mark, and Jack thinks it is a great idea.

As a storm closes in, Jack heads to the barn to put Sugar inside out of the rain, but while he is there Calvin arrives and issues a threat that he needs to stay away from his twins. Jack doesn't take kindly to being given a warning and Calvin makes it very clear that he won't hold back if Jack doesn't do as he says. Will Jack listen?

All episodes of Virgin River season 6 are available now on Netflix, along with all past seasons of the show.

We also have a best shows on Netflix guide if you want more series to watch.