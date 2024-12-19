Virgin River season 6 ending explained: do Jack and Mel finally get married?

Virgin River season 6 picks up right before Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding, but it's not all love hearts for the couple because this season has also brought shocking twists and turns. Now the wedding is here but the bride and groom have gone missing. Can anyone track down Jack and Mel so they can finally get married?

Here is everything that happened in Virgin River season 6 episode 9...

The final episode of season 6 picks up straight from the moment that Jack and Mel ran away from their wedding on Sugar the horse. Jack takes Mel to the spot by the river where they went on their first date as he says it helps clear his head.

Mel says that rushing her dad into emergency surgery that morning and not knowing if he was going to live brought back all the pain of the people she has lost in her life, and Jack understands saying all the right things and telling her they have both been through a lot, but that is what has ultimately brought them together. Mel says Jack always knows what to say, and he says it is becasue he knows her so well. Finally ready, they head back to the farm to get married.

Back at the ceremony, everyone is getting restless waiting for the wedding to start, but no one is as panicky as Hope, who is having kittens over the fact they have lost the bride and groom. Hazel asks for more lemonade and Brady gives her his phone to play Candy Crush on hoping it will help pass the time while they wait, but Lark is off with him and he wonders why, not realizing that she heard everything that he said to Brie earlier.

While they are trying to find the bride and groom, Preacher apologizes to Kaia about his speech about marriage, telling her it wasn't meant to upset her. She tells him that her faith in marriage has been rocked since her divorce and hints that she might not want to get married again in the future, but before Preacher can ask more, Hope comes and whisks Kaia away.

Finally, Jack and Mel make it back to the farm for the wedding and not a moment too soon, becasue Hope is trying to entertain the guests with a random speech about marriage. As they all take their positions for the wedding to start, Jack darts back to the airstream for one last surprise for Mel. As they walk down the aisle, Doc tells Mel that she looks beautiful, and as she sets eyes on Jack she is shocked becasue he is wearing his marine uniform. The wedding goes without a hitch and Jack and Mel say their heartfelt vows and finally, at long last, Hope pronounces them husband and wife.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the reception, the new Mrs and Mrs Sheridan work their way around their guests and everyone is happy for the couple. Doc and Hope finally make up after their spat at the hospital, both apologizing for taking things out on one another... but just as they kiss and make up, Doc's phone goes and he clearly has something up his sleeve.

At the bar, Kaia tells Brady about accidentally telling Preacher that she didn't want to get married, and he offers his advice. But when she tries to ask after Lark and Brie, he doesn't want to talk.

At the reception, which is complete with a photo booth, a huge cake and of course, ice sculptures, Jack and Mel talk to Jack's dad. Jack apologizes for not wearing the suit that he bought him for the day, but Sam doesn't mind and says he understands how much his service means to him and tells him for the first time that he is proud of Jack and that he loves him - marking a huge shift in their relationship.

Preacher makes his best man speech, but instead of going on about marriage like he was planning to do, he instead talks about the things Jack has taught him throughout their friendship, including courage and trust, which hits a note with Kaia too, and they kiss after the speech, their relationship back on track.

Preacher and Kaia get their romance on solid ground. (Image credit: Netflix)

After cutting the cake, Mel and Jack take to the dancefloor, but the song playing isn't their first dance song, and instead it is Everett, who has snuck out of the hospital for a few hours, playing the song he wrote for Sarah. Mel is shocked to see her dad, not only because he should be in a hospital bed, but also because he has finished the song that means so much to them both. The surprise was organized by Doc, Hope and Jack, with Cameron acting as Everett's chaperone while he is out of hospital, and Mel is touched that everyone has put together something so special for her.

Before he takes Everett back to the hospital Cameron says his goodbyes to Muriel, who is sad to see him go but is happy with Walt. Elsewhere, Donny is worried that all this wedding talk is going to make Lizzie sad that they have bypassed that stage of their relationship, but she assures him she is happy that they are doing things their way.

On the dancefloor, Lark and Brady are dancing and she asks him what she was talking to Brie about earlier, giving him a chance to come clean and tell her everything. He doesn't realize that she heard everything and just says he was telling Brie to give her a chance... but Lark knows he is lying and heads off to find Hazel, who is still playing Candy Crush on Brody's phone.

Elsewhere at the wedding, Mel finds Brie to ask if she will help her go to the toilet in her wedding dress, but she is surprised to find she is crying. Kaia also sees and she and Mel try and work out what is wrong... and of course, it is Brady. Brie tells them about sleeping with Brady (which Kaia pretends is brand new information!) and Mel is shocked, especially when Brie admits she still has feelings for Brady but hates the fact she cheated on Mike as that's not who she is. They talk things through and as Brie can't decide which man she wants to be with, Mel says maybe that means the kindest thing is to let them both go.

Brie finds herself caught between Mike and Brady. (Image credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, Jack and his friends are talking around the firepit about marriage and life... and when someone jokes that family life looks good on Brady, Mike sees a look pass between Jack and Brady and a shadow passes over his face.

Later, as Jack and Mel reflect on their wedding day, they are interrupted by their guests who are ready to wave them off in the wedding car complete with flower petals and sparklers - and it is the perfect end to the perfect day.

But while Mel and Jack get their happy ending to the day, things aren't going well for Brady, who can't find Lark and Hazel. He is surprised when Jo Ellen tells him that they both left a little earlier... but that's not all, she also drops the bombshell that Lark has given up her room at the B&B and her housekeeping job because they are leaving town. Brady is stunned as he didn't see this coming at all - but not as stunned as when he finds his phone and sees that Lark has cleaned out his online banking and left him without a penny.

Meanwhile, Mike takes Brie to a quiet spot at the wedding and he tells her how much she means to him, how they can overcome so much, and before Brie can stop him he is down on one knee proposing. He tells her it is a spur-of-the-moment thing and that the only ring he has is from a bottle of water. With her conversation with Mel and Kaia playing on her mind, Brie doesn't know what to say when he asks her to marry him... and decides honesty is the best policy and admits that she slept with Brady. But she is the one in for a shock, because Mike says he already knows.

Lark leaves Brady and takes all his money. (Image credit: Netflix)

Mel and Jack get home and as he carries her over the threshold, she is thrilled to see that their home is filled with candles and flower petals - and they don't waste any time consummating their marriage once and for all.

The next morning they both talk about how perfect their day was, however, there is one thing still playing on Mel's mind and that's the fact Charmaine didn't reply to any of her messages or turn up at the wedding. Jack promises to go and check on Charmaine and the twins while he is out getting breakfast.

Meanwhile, Doc gets a letter telling him his medical license has been suspended while he is under investigation, while Hope arrives and says she knows why. She has just had a call from a woman on the Grace Valley Hospital board of directors and she had no idea that Hope is married to Doc and told her that Grace Valley is looking to expand its network and wants to take over the clinic. Doc is horrified and says he isn't going anywhere without a fight.

Over at Jack and Mel's house, mom-to-be Marley arrives and is in distress, but there is nothing wrong with the baby, but she tells Mel that Phil and Darla are backing out of the adoption and now she doesn't know what to do becasue she so desperately wanted her baby to be raised in Virgin River. Mel tells her they can talk it through and she will personally chat with Phil and Darla, but Marley has a better idea... she wants Mel and Jack to adopt her baby!

Finally, Jack arrives at Charmaine's house and is worried when he finds the front door open. He goes inside and calls for Charmaine, but there isn't any sound from her or the babies. He goes into the kitchen and finds the place has been smashed up - with broken lamps and things all over the floor. But then he hears a sound from the babies' room and it is a lullaby playing... but as he opens the closed door to the nursery, he is shocked by what he finds. That's where the episode ends - but what did he see? Are Charmain and the twins okay? Has this all got something to do with Calvin and the restraining order? We will have to wait for Virgin River season 7 to find out!

All episodes of Virgin River season 6 are available now on Netflix, along with all past seasons of the show.

We also have a best shows on Netflix guide if you want more series to watch.