Virgin River season 6 episode 9 recap: chaos as Jack and Mel go missing on their wedding day!

Virgin River season 6 picks up right before Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding, but it's not all love hearts for the couple because this season also promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past. Now the wedding is here, but first Mel is consumed by the fact her father's life is hanging in the balance.

Here is everything that happened in Virgin River season 6 episode 8...

The penultimate episode of season 6 picks up right after Everett's phone call to Mel as he was having a heart attack in the previous episode. Jack and Mel get to his cabin but he isn't answering the door so they kick it down and find him unresponsive on the floor. Mel checks for a pulse but there isn't one, so they do CPR until Doc arrives moments later with a defibrillator - eventually after a few goes they manage to shock Everett's heart back into life and he is whisked off to the hospital in an air ambulance with Mel by his side.

The following morning Mel is waiting outside the hospital when Jack, Doc and Hope arrive. She tells them that Everett is having a stent put in. While Hope and Jack head off to get them all some breakfast, Doc tells Mel that he knows Everett will be fighting for his life becasue for the first time in years he has something to live for. He tells Mel about the car crash all those years ago when Everett tried to take his own life, and she is devastated but reassured when Doc says this is the happiest he has seen Everett in a very long time. Soon they get news that Everett is out of surgery and doing well, and everyone is relieved, even though this wasn't the wedding day morning they had planned.

At Brie's house, she updates her parents and Mike about Everett and says he is out of surgery... but while they are waiting to hear if the wedding is happening, Brie decides to use the time to grill her parents on them getting back together. Amelia says Sam is trying to change and she is willing to give him a second chance as they are soulmates, and Brie is given food for thought.

Back at the hospital, Mel goes in to see her father, who is just waking up from his operation. She is thrilled that he seems okay, and when she calls him 'dad' for the first time, Everett is over the moon. He tells Mel that he saw her mom while he was out, and he wanted to stay with her, but that Sarah told him she wouldn't let her little girl lose her dad on her wedding day, which made him fight to come back. Mel is in tears as her dad talks about her mom, and tells Everett that the wedding is postponed, but he insists that it should happen today and that he will be there in spirit.

Everyone gathers at the hospital for news on Everett. (Image credit: Netflix)

With the wedding back on, Hope gets back into wedding planner mode and calls Lizzie, who rallies the troops at the barn and it is all hands on deck to get everything organized.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, a nurse arrives and says Everett has asked to talk to Doc. Doc and Everett seem to have put things behind them and Everett asks if Doc will walk Mel down the aisle now that he won't be able to make the wedding. Doc happily agrees, and Everett also asks for one more favor - he wants Mel to have the song he finished for Sarah as a wedding present and asks Doc to go to his house and get the notebook.

Meanwhile, in the hospital corridor, Hope sees Dr Hayes, the man who has opened an investigation against Doc, and she gives him a talking-to. However, instead of making things better for her husband, she makes them a million times worse when she accidentally reveals Donny isn't an official medical student, meaning Doc broke another rule in the medical board's eyes.

Joey and Brie are on hand to help Mel get ready for the wedding. (Image credit: Netflix)

While she is collecting coffee for the bridal party, Brie bumps into Lark. She reveals she was the one who told Brady about her visiting Jimmy in jail, and assuming that Lark and Brady aren't together (she doesn't know they have got back together yet) she lashes out at Lark, telling her that now she isn't Brady's girlfriend she doesn't have to pretend to like her. Ouch!

At the clinic, Cameron finds Muriel and asks about her biopsy results. She tells him that she will have chemo before surgery, and then they will decide if she will have a lumpectomy or a full mastectomy. Cameron talks to her about the options and is surprised when Muriel reveals she is dating Walt and she's worried about how he is going to react to the news she has cancer. Muriel jokes that she doesn't want to scare Walt away because the last guy she dated upped and left when she said she didn't want to have kids... and Cameron says he thought she understood. Muriel says you can understand something but that doesn't make it hurt any less.

As Doc and Hope have an argument at the hospital over her making the situation with Dr Hayes even worse, Mel arrives home to find Kaia, Brie and Joey there waiting to help her get ready. However, they are all panicking that Charmaine isn't picking up and he's meant to be doing Mel's wedding hair, but Mel doesn't seem too worried and asks Joey to do it for her instead, which Joey reluctantly agrees to.

As the videographer arrives to capture them getting ready, Joey gets to work and by the time she has finished, Mel looks every inch the radiant bride. To make the moment even more perfect, Joey gives Mel some cufflinks that their mom gave their dad when he got his first job in LA, and she says Mel could wrap them around her bouquet as a way of keeping their parents close.

While Mel is getting ready Jack takes Sugar out for one last ride before Roland comes to collect him, but when he arrives and says that Sugar is going to be a show pony at kids' birthday parties, Jack is reluctant to hand him over and decides to keep him after all, which delights Hope!

As everyone gathers for the wedding of the decade, Mel and her bridesmaids arrive to find the ice sculptures being made, which amuses them all becasue no one wants them at the reception apart from Hope. While Mel gets her dress on with the help of Joey, Kaia and Preacher compliment each other on how well they scrub up, but when Preacher tries his best man speech out on Kaia, all the talk of marriage upsets her in the wake of her divorce and she tells him to save it for the reception.

Jack is reluctant to let Sugar go. (Image credit: Netflix)

As she says hi to her sisters who have arrived from out of town, Brie is shocked to see Brady turn up with Lark and Hazel. She takes him to one side before the wedding starts and asks him why he is there with Lark after what she did to him. Brady tells Brie that he has forgiven Lark and that they are trying to make a go of things, but Brie says he should be with someone who is good enough for him and deserves him, and he replies that he was, but she didn't want him. Brady asks if Brie still loves him, and she turns it around on him and he says yes, he will always love her, and will never love anyone the way he loves her... but as he walks away, Lark is hiding nearby and has heard the whole thing. Oops!

Meanwhile, Mel is ready and looking beautiful in her wedding dress, but she is nervous and something is wrong. Joey goes to fetch Jack, and he comes to the house and catches his first look at his future wife in her dress and is speechless at how perfect she looks. But he is worried when Mel says she is finding it hard to trust in forever after losing so many people she loves, so he suggests they head off somewhere together to clear their heads.

As Lizzie delivers the news to Hope that the bride and groom have gone missing, we see Jack and Mel in their wedding outfits on the back of Sugar, riding away from the ceremony and into the mountains. Where are they going and will they be back in time to get married?

All episodes of Virgin River season 6 are available now on Netflix, along with all past seasons of the show.

